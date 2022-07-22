MHSC: Receive a survey? Please fill it out!

Have you visited Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County lately or any of our Specialty Clinics? If the answer is “yes,” then you will most likely receive a patient experience survey if you have not already. Your survey feedback is incredibly important to us. We use patient experience...
Rock Springs- On July 20, 2022, Sweetwater County School District 1 had a meeting to discuss the proposed budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. The Wyoming Believing in Literacy Together Discrtic Grant was discussed. “In September of 2020, Wyoming was awarded a federal grant of over $43 million dollars over 5 years,” said Jodie Garner. The grant timeline begins in August 2022 and lasts until September 2025. 15 percent of the funds have to go towards birth to age 5, 40 percent has to go towards kindergarten to grade 5, and the last 40 percent has to go towards grades 6 to 12. This grant aims to improve pre-literacy skills, reading, and writing, for Wyoming students from birth to grade 12. When figuring out how the goal could be achieved, the Literacy Leadership Team came up with several ideas that included: increasing the number of teachers who are able to teach literacy skills, preparing children before kindergarten, making sure students can read proficiently by the end of grades 3 and 5, giving graduates the literacy skills necessary for college and careers, and ensure that families have access to literacy programs.
SWEETWATER, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from IHC SCOTT Inc. will be installing girders on the eastbound structure at Baxter Interchange at Exit 111 and will be requiring the closure of the crossroad underneath. The crossroad closure will be in effect during the daytime hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 27 to July 30 each day.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A vintage railroad land grant map recently examined by the staff at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum is a reminder of how the events of a century and a half ago still affect our lives today. Case in point: the Union Pacific Checkerboard. The Transcontinental...
Nicholas “Nick” Thomas Kragovich III, 84, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Kragovich passed away following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life and Military Honors will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and Sweetwater County Concert Association are excited to bring back ARTini, after a hiatus due to covid restrictions. Set for September 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, ARTini is a celebration of the “art of...
Today – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west at 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
July 26, 2022 — A benefit spaghetti dinner will be taking place this Saturday to assist the Suzi Simmons family with medical expenses. Simmons is battling stage 3 cervical cancer. For the past 36 years, Simmons has been driving a District #2 school bus. The benefit dinner and auction...
