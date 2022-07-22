ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Commentary - City must resurrect community trust

By REV. DR. KRIS AARON
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChange brings with it both new opportunities and new challenges. And as anyone making a quick drive around town can tell, Bristol is changing quickly. Our new opportunities are readily apparent. New businesses are opening, and help wanted signs line both sides of State Street. New housing, which is desperately needed,...

City takes first step toward making camping on public property illegal

BRISTOL, Va. – A new city ordinance that would make camping on public streets and rights-of-way a criminal misdemeanor passed on first reading Tuesday, but not before city leaders agreed to have a broader discussion about the Twin City’s homeless problem. Bristol Virginia’s City Council voted 5-0, on...
BRISTOL, VA
Supervisors to use half a million in federal ARPA funds to repair Creeper Trail trestles

Funding is now available to repair and restore two remote trestles on the Virginia Creeper Trail. On Tuesday, the Washington County Board of Supervisors approved granting $487,000 to repair Trestle No. 31, using federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. Yet the motion by Vice Chairman Mike Rush contained a stipulation that the funding could be reduced if an additional $100,000 could be obtained in the coming weeks by the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Council to consider rental fees for groups using Cumberland Square Park

BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol Virginia City Council will consider a reservation policy for Cumberland Square Park during its 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday at City Hall. The four-acre, downtown city park features a music pavilion, concrete walking path, picnic shelter and veteran’s war memorial, plus a parking lot on the Moore Street side. The park and parking lot is regularly used by individuals and organizations, but this proposed policy would establish reservation criteria, rental fees and other guidelines.
BRISTOL, VA
Bristol council asks state to fund roundabout at 'five points' intersection

BRISTOL, Va. – City leaders hope to attract state transportation funding for three projects including a traffic circle at the “five points” intersection. The Bristol Virginia City Council recently voted 5-0 to seek Virginia Smart Scale funding for three projects including a city-initiated design to remove traffic signals and install a single-lane roundabout at the “five points” intersection near the Douglass Senior Center and the former Virginia Intermont College.
BRISTOL, VA
95 years ago Bristol changed the nation's musical landscape

Ralph S. Peer and two engineers of the recording department of the Victor Talking Machine Company arrived in Bristol the latter part of the week and are preparing to make a number of phonograph records in this city. Mountain singers will be the talent used for record making. The mountain “hillbilly” records of this type are in great demand at this time. – Bristol Herald Courier, July 24, 1927.
BRISTOL, VA
Lady Equipment to get new name, add services

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Under the guidance of Eric Hicks, who took over ownership of Lady Equipment Co. from Stan Lady in February, the longtime consignment farming equipment business will get a new name and offer more services to satisfy the needs of the farming community. "This business is such...
BRISTOL, TN
Bristol Tennessee students return to class next week

School returns to Bristol, Tennessee next week with some significant changes. One of the main things students and parents should be aware of heading into the new school year is reduced lunch applications are back after two years of free meals for students, Dr. Annette Tudor, Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) director, said.
BRISTOL, TN
Woman arrested, charged with cutting throat of homeless man

A homeless woman is behind bars Sunday after being accused of slashing the throat of another homeless person at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia. Bristol Virginia Police charged Jessica Danielle Burker, 35, with malicious wounding – a class II felony. Police say Burker, who is homeless, slashed a homeless man at the park Sunday afternoon.
BRISTOL, VA
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
BRISTOL, VA
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
BRISTOL, TN
Greeneville edges State Liners, 1-0

In what turned out to be a pitching duel….wait right there. A pitching duel? In the Appalachian League?. It happened Sunday in Greeneville, Tennessee, as the Flyboys took a 1-0 seven-inning win over the Bristol State Liners. What makes a 1-0 game so amazing is that in Bristol’s last...
GREENEVILLE, TN

Community Policy