Burn ban in Richland Parish has been lifted

UPDATE (08/10/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the Richland Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced that the burn ban for Richland Parish, La. has been lifted.

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced a burn ban for the parish and it is effective immediately. Violation of the burn ban will result in a $500 fine and/or six months in jail.

According to authorities, the ban will remain in effect until further notice.