My First Job: Jamie Miller

ELIZABETHTON — From shopping to listening to live music and checking out classic cars, downtown Elizabethton once again has a lot going on this week. While most merchants across the state are preparing for the sales tax-free weekend, Elizabethton retailers have gotten an early start on the sales with Christmas in July, which takes place from Monday through Saturday.
Johnson City boxers Dustin Long and Blayton Watson will headline the card when Strikefest 9 takes place Saturday night at Holiday Inn. Dustin Long (6-3-2) is both the promoter and fighting against undefeated Donelei Benedetto (3-0) in an eight-round fight for the Tennessee state and USBF championships. Watson will put up his 7-0 record against Javier Frazier, a veteran of 30 fights in a six-round, light heavyweight bout.
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County’s E-911 is so understaffed that administrators are having to pick up shifts answering calls in dispatch. Normally the Hawkins County Emergency Communications District has eight full-time dispatchers, but the agency currently has only five.
Driving about six miles or so north from Johnson City on Unaka Avenue (TN Highway 400) is the town of Watauga, Tennessee. Watauga is a postcard of a town having one main street (Hwy. 400) with several businesses proudly emphasizing “local” origins and clientele, the most vigilantly-manned 20 mph speed limit in the state, some very pretty and comfortable homes, and the Country Diner, East Tennessee’s best-kept secret.
A select number of streets in west Lynn Garden will receive a paving preservation treatment, city officials said Friday. The project, being performed by Holbrook Asphalt Co., will begin on July 27 and will be completed by Aug. 31, according to a city press release.
The Johnson City Housing Authority will offer its top job to the deputy director of the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Sam Edwards, who has been with the KHRA for more than a decade, was identified as the JCHA’s preferred candidate for the position during a called meeting earlier this month. Edwards was among four finalists for the position. The Housing Authority began the search for a new CEO-executive director in May after it fired former Director Richard McClain in April.
ERWIN - Frederick Bert “F.B.” White, age 93, of 161 Unaka View Drive, Erwin, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. F.B. was born August 7, 1928 and was the son of the late Fletcher and Lottie White. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Christine Stockton and Ethelyn Black.
Installation of the new video board began at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Tuesday. The video board, which was initially scheduled to be in place at the start of the Appalachian League season, is expected to make its debut Friday night when the Johnson City Doughboys play host to the Elizabethton River Riders.
Members of The SeatWeavers’ Guild Inc., the first and only chair caning guild in North America, will converge in Jonesborough from July 29-31 for their annual gathering hosted by The McKinney Center. Each year the guild selects a different area of the country to hold its gathering and chooses...
Public school will be starting back up next week with Washington County Schools starting on Aug. 2 and Johnson City Schools starting Aug. 3. As the new school year approaches, here are two important things for families to make sure to do before the first day. Free and Reduced Lunch.
Knit and crochet items cover much of the entrance of the Scott County Public Library in Gate City as part of the library’s Yarn Bombing project. Everything from the trees at the library, to the benches and the table at the building are covered in yarn. Library Assistant Peggy Hensley said the staff, along with children and community members, created the tree covers, tiny knit animals throughout the branches, witches feet sticking out from under the library sign and more as part of the project. The Yarn Bombing display will stay up for the next couple of months. For more information, contact the library at (276) 386-3302.
NASHVILLE — Two Northeast Tennessee school systems are among 21 districts awarded High School Model grants, including Bristol Tennessee City Schools. The other is Carter County Schools. The Bristol system's new Tennessee High School Viking Academy, an innovative alternate learning program to move off-site later this year, provides personalized...
Washington County commissioners hope an end to the long-delayed construction of the athletic complex at the Boones Creek K-8 School may be in sight. The commission approved a resolution Monday to use $2.3 million in capital funds to complete the final phase to work on the ballfields and related amenities at the school. A series of funding and construction delays have hampered work on the athletic complex at the Boones Creek school, which opened to students in August 2019.
A woman is now a K-9 unit dog handler for the first time in the Kingsport Police Department’s history. Kingsport police announced Monday that Carrie Phillips has been designated as a K-9 handler, her partner is Whiskee.
Today’s Minding Your Business column is all about those summertime dollars. I hope you enjoy the below bits of info on a few reduced prices and (slightly) slowed markets before diving into teenage employment trends throughout the U.S. — Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the...
PULASKI, Va. — Going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Kingsport Axmen had a lead on Pulaski in the first game of Sunday’s Appalachian League doubleheader at Calfee Park. Then the River Turtles offense came alive to steal the game 7-2.
Connect Downtown Johnson City, the Johnson City Development Authority and the Tennessee Arts Commission is requesting submissions of qualifications from artists for a proposed community paint-by-the-numbers mural on South Commerce Street. According to a release from the city, the local and regional artists will be given preference and are strongly...
When it comes to how many hands-on learning opportunities exist for East Tennessee State University students, Isaiah Bishop has a straightforward view. “If college for you is just purely lectures and classes, I believe that is your decision,” he said. “There are plenty of opportunities that ETSU gives you in terms of going out and getting experience and making connections to further your career before you even step into the workforce.”
The high school sports season got off to an early start Monday morning with the Tee Off Classic hosted by Happy Valley at Johnson City Country Club. Golfers from area schools including David Crockett, Sullivan East, Science Hill, Tennessee High, Providence Academy, Unicoi County, Claiborne and host Happy Valley participated.
Beer and wine sales could soon be sold on Sundays at the same time as Kingsport tries to clear up logistics and confusion between state and local law. The new law will take effect if the board adopts the new ordinance on second reading during its Aug. 2 regular business meeting.
Comments / 0