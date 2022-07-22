My First Job: Jamie Miller

Knit and crochet items cover much of the entrance of the Scott County Public Library in Gate City as part of the library’s Yarn Bombing project. Everything from the trees at the library, to the benches and the table at the building are covered in yarn. Library Assistant Peggy Hensley said the staff, along with children and community members, created the tree covers, tiny knit animals throughout the branches, witches feet sticking out from under the library sign and more as part of the project. The Yarn Bombing display will stay up for the next couple of months. For more information, contact the library at (276) 386-3302.

SCOTT COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO