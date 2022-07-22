ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The New York Jets Debut Menacing Black Helmets

By Stephen Douglas
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The fashion must-have of the 2022 NFL season appears to be new helmets. Just like the old West, you may be able to tell the good guys from the bad guys based on what color hats...

www.thebiglead.com

Comments / 3

Related
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Surprising Dig

Did Tim Tebow take a surprising dig at the Manning family earlier this week?. The former Florida Gators star named Matt Corral arguably the best quarterback in Ole Miss history. Ole Miss, of course, also featured Eli Manning and Archie Manning at the quarterback position. "You’re also trying to replace...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Popculture

Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
The Big Lead

Two Red Sox Fans Have Embarrassing Fight in the Stands

The Boston Red Sox have been struggling lately as they had lost five straight and nine of their last 10 heading into Monday night's matchup with the Cleveland Guardians. It's clearly getting to the team's fans as well, as we got another Fenway brawl Monday night. Two fans went at...
BOSTON, MA
Sports Illustrated

Bears Unveil Orange Helmets to Be Worn Twice During 2022 Season

Alternate helmets are all the rage in the NFL, and the Bears are joining the party. Despite boasting one of the league’s most iconic looks, Chicago unveiled orange helmets on social media Sunday. The team plans to wear the stylized headgear twice during the upcoming season: Oct. 13 at home against Washington and Oct. 30 on the road against Dallas.
CHICAGO, IL
Sports Illustrated

XFL Officially Announces Its Eight Cities For 2023 Season (Video)

The XFL officially announced which eight cities will host its teams when the third iteration of the league returns in 2023. According to an official announcement Sunday, the league will feature teams in Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio, Arlington (Texas), Houston, St. Louis, Seattle and Washington, D.C. Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio will be new additions to the XFL, while the other five cities have hosted teams in previous versions of the league.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Helmets
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Tyreek Hill Drops F-Bomb on ESPN While Talking About Tua Tagovailoa

Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason and apparently decided to take on an additional role as PR specialist. He's spent the last few months hyping up his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, to an extreme level mostly through his own recently-launched podcast. On Monday, Hill appeared on ESPN's First Take to discuss his comments on Tua and dropped an f-bomb in the process.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Big Lead

Roundup: 'Nope' Wins Box Office; David Ortiz Wows at Hall of Fame Induction; XFL Announces Host Cities

'Nope' number one at the box office ... Thousands evacuated as California wildfire approaches ... Security tackles Tom Morello while trying to get a fan during a Rage show ... Ginni Thomas might get a Jan 6 committee subpoena ... Lupita Nyong'o discusses "Wakanda Forever" ... FX renews "Mayans M.C." for fifth season ... Adam Kinzinger felt guilty about voting for Trump in 2020 ... GameStop's NFT marketplace features one referencing the 9/11 Falling Man image ... Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix ... Around 2,500 Boeing workers go on strike ... Stock futures down a tick heading into Monday ... Two killed in Los Angeles County shooting ... Big Papi stole the show at Baseball Hall of Fame inductions ... Collin Sexton likely won't sign Cavaliers' offer ... XFL announces eight host cities ... Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado miss Cardinals' Toronto series over vaccination rules ...
NFL
The Big Lead

The Cardinals Put a Homework Clause in Kyler Murray's Massive Contract Extension

After a smidge of drama this offseason, the Arizona Cardinals reached an agreement with Kyler Murray on a massive contract extension that guarantees him $160 million and will be worth up to $230 million. It is a big bet to take on an undersized quarterback who has yet to put together a strong full season in his NFL career, but Murray's talent is not the question. It's everything else, which appears to be reinforced by one particular clause in the contract that was brought to light today.
NFL
The Big Lead

The Celtics Might Have the Best Trade Package For Kevin Durant

The Boston Celtics have emerged as a potential destination for Kevin Durant. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Celtics have engaged the Brooklyn Nets about a possible deal for the 33-year-old 12-time All-Star. On paper, Boston might have the best trade package available. Starting in 2024, the Celtics own their...
BOSTON, MA
The Big Lead

Roundup: Paul Sorvino Dead at 83; Bachelorette Rejected Three Times; Shareef O'Neal Signs With G-League

Joe Biden's COVID symptoms nearly resolved ... Weather across the U.S. is getting crazy ... Massive California wildfire keeps growing ... David Warner dies at 80 ... Stocks rose on Monday ... "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" canceled by TBS ... Bachelorette rejected three times at rose ceremony ... Keith Olbermann will be doing a daily podcast ... Paul Sorvino dies at 83 ... Coachella parent company donating big money to anti-abortion organization ... Radio Hall of Fame 2022 inductees announced ... The SEC is probing Vince McMahon's hush payments ... Danny Amendola is retiring ... Shareef O'Neal signs with G-League Ignite ... Packers extend Matt LaFleur ... MLBPA rejected MLB's offer for an international draft ...
MLB
The Big Lead

Josh Allen Takes Shot at Urban Meyer, Praises Doug Pederson

The Jacksonville Jaguars will start anew this season and try to wash the stain of the Urban Meyer catastrophe off the franchise behind new head coach Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars had media appearances today as training camp started, and edge rusher Josh Allen wasted no time in telling reporters how much better things are under Pederson.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Big Lead

Peter King Leaves Josh Allen Hanging

Training camp season is beginning around the country as NFL teams gather to begin the slow ramp-up to football. It's a prime opportunity for media members of all shapes and sizes to show up at camp and get quality content while everybody is feeling happy and optimistic about the upcoming year.
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy