Kansas City Royals return from All-Star break

BOSTON (AP) — Guardians rookie Nolan Jones politely asked reporters to wait so he could text his father a picture of the souvenir baseball he is bringing home from Fenway Park. Not the one from his home run — a three-run shot that was just the second homer of Jones’ major league career. The one that David Ortiz autographed for him on the night the Red Sox slugger returned from Cooperstown as a newly minted Hall of Famer. “David Ortiz is my hero, actually,” Jones said, stopping to show off the ball to his teammate Owen Miller after Cleveland beat Boston 8-3 on Tuesday night. “Did you get two?” Miller asked.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Max Stassi hit towering homers, Luis Rengifo added a bases-loaded double to break open a close game in the seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0 on Tuesday night. Jose Suarez (2-4) scattered three hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings before the Los Angeles bullpen, which was hammered by Kansas City in a series-opening loss, rolled through the same bunch to clinch the Angels’ first win since July 13. They also kept Kansas City from winning four consecutive games for the first time this season. Angel Zerpa (2-1) allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and a walk before departing with a right knee injury in the fourth inning. His bullpen didn’t do him any favors, in particular Wyatt Mills, who hit a batter with the bases loaded to push across a run and wound up allowing three runs on three hits, two walks and two hit batters.
By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer BOSTON (AP) - With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career - many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines - Ortiz took the field to chants of "Papi!" and told the crowd before the slumping Red Sox played the Cleveland Guardians: "The good...
