ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, IL

AREA / LOCAL WEEKEND ACTIVITIES

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PARKERSBURG) The annual Parkersburg Chowder is tomorrow. With around 800 gallons of chowder this year, sales by the bowl or bulk will start at 10:30 in the morning with a drive thru lane and serving in the Community Building. Also pork barbeque, pies, cakes, ice cream, and more. The Little Mr....

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
freedom929.com

FAIR WEEK CONTINUES IN OLNEY

(OLNEY) Tonight’s Feudin’ Hillbillies concert at the fairgrounds has been cancelled, however the Talent Show at the Band Shell will be held starting at 7:00 with free admission. Meanwhile, the 165th Fair continues with 4-H livestock shows both today and tomorrow and the Overall Showmanship Contest Thursday morning,...
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK

(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are strongly encouraged to get out and give blood at their next earliest opportunity. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Tuesday (7/26/22) at the Effingham Event Center from 1:00 to...
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

PRE-REGISTRATION IS UNDERWAY

(OLNEY) The 8th Annual Father Jerry 5K & Fun Run is set for next month, Saturday, August 20th, at the Musgrove Park in Olney, with the 5K Run/Walk beginning at 8:00 that morning, followed by a children’s Fun Run around the Park. Online pre-registration is required by next Monday, August 1st, to guarantee a race day t-shirt, plus the first 125 Richland County youth 18 & under registrations have been generously funded by the Carrie Winter Trust. Go to the Father Jerry 5K & Fun Run Facebook page & follow the post links to sign up. Medals and trophies will be awarded to the winners in each age group. All area runners & walkers are encouraged to register, take part, and have some fun on August 20th at Musgrove Park.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

CONTINUES ALL THIS WEEK

(OLNEY) The 165th annual Richland County Fair began over the weekend in the Olney City Park. The truck and tractor pulls were held Friday night and Saturday night, followed by Family Fun Day yesterday, although the Gospel Sing was cancelled due to the weather. The fair’s first White Tent event, the Ag Experience, is this evening from 4:00 to 8:00, with the Little Miss and Miss Richland County Fair Queen Pageant tonight at 7:00. Reserved ticket sales at the Fair Board Office continue today and every day this week from 8:00 to 6:00. While the 4-H Horse Show was held Sunday, the remaining livestock shows are tomorrow and Wednesday with the Overall Showmanship Contest Thursday morning and the Livestock Auction Thursday afternoon. The Tractor Driving Contest will wrap up 4-H activities Friday morning. The Talent Show is tomorrow night at the Band Shell with the Feudin’ Hillbillies in concert at the grandstand Tuesday night. The events the rest of this week are the Dirt Drags Wednesday night, Go Kart Racing Thursday night, Motocross Friday night, and the Demo Derby Saturday night. The Midway Carnival Rides will run tomorrow through Saturday, with plenty of fair concessions all week long. Check it all out. Look over the list of events and more online, at the www.richlandcountyfair.org website.
OLNEY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, IL
City
Olney, IL
freedom929.com

2022 MISS RICHLAND COUNTY FAIR QUEEN PAGEANT IN OLNEY LAST NIGHT

(PICTURED ABOVE) seated in front – 2022 Miss Richland County Fair Queen Kaitlyn Kerr : standing from left to right – Miss Congeniality Jordan Ginder, First Runner-Up Summer Sanders, 2022 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Addisyn Calloni, 2021 Miss Richland County Fair Queen Taylor Ferguson, Second Runner-Up Kaera Christopher (picture courtesy of Hunter Merritt / WSEI)
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

CANCELLED TODAY IN OLNEY

(OLNEY) Due flood waters at the north end of the City Park, today’s Farmer’s Market is being cancelled. The Market is scheduled to return on Friday, later this week, near the pavilion, in the north part of the City Park. The Richland County Farmer’s Market will return to its normal location, under the pole barns, next week, on Tuesday, August 2nd. Again, today’s Farmer’s Market is cancelled.
OLNEY, IL
Effingham Radio

Kenneth M. Kinkelaar, 74

Kenneth M. Kinkelaar, 74 of Effingham, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Veteran’s Home of Anna, Illinois. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with military rites. A memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to the time of service, Saturday at the funeral home.
EFFINGHAM, IL
freedom929.com

MARY LOU (BERGER) MURRY

(OLNEY) The celebration of life service for Mary Lou (Berger) Murry, age 95, of Olney, will be held Saturday morning, September 3, 2022, at 11:00, at the Cornerstone Community Church in Noble, with burial in the Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery east of Olney, near Claremont. There are no other services. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Mary Lou (Berger) Murry of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Methodist Churches#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Oak Hill Cemetery#Parkersburg Chowder#The Queen King#Christian#The Oak Grove Church#The Olney Central College#Occ
freedom929.com

LAURA MARGARET (MOREHOUSE) STIGLER

(OBLONG) The graveside funeral service for Laura Margaret (Morehouse) Stigler, age 89, of Oblong, will be held Wednesday morning, July 27, at 11:00, at the Mound Cemetery, northwest of Willow Hill, with burial to follow. There are no other services and no visitation. The Pulliam Funeral Home in Oblong is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for U.S. Air Force Veteran, Laura Margaret (Morehouse) Stigler, of Oblong.
OBLONG, IL
freedom929.com

REGULAR MEETING LAST NIGHT

(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved the state bid and $46,800 purchase of a new squad car for the Olney Police Department : approved the $5,500 bid from Robert Petty to demolish the house & garage at 200 North Lexington Street : heard a presentation on the plan to develop a Business District in Olney, then set a public hearing date to discuss the issue at 5:30 prior to the August 22nd Council meeting at City Hall : discussed vending in the City of Olney and will consider some verbiage changes at a future meeting : amended the FY23 budget to reflect Pickleball Court donations and the purchase of body cameras for the OPD : noted the City Park Restroom Facility project is near complete and that sidewalk construction will soon begin along Route 130, beginning at North Street and progressing northward to Parker Street : and held a brief executive session to discuss real property and personnel : the next regular meeting for the Olney City Council will be August 8th, 2022.
OLNEY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Public Vet clinic treats over 200 cats in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV)– A week removed from hosting thousands of attendees at the Vigo County Fair, the fairgrounds saw hundreds of cats come through the community building over the weekend. Public Vet held a clinic to spay and neuter cats. Elijah Armendariz Peavy, a veterinary assistant with the organization, said they treated over 200 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
WTHI

Travel Watch issued for Knox County following weekend rain

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People are without power and roads are closed after a weekend storm dumped up to six inches of rain on parts of Knox County. A Travel Watch is now in effect. This means travel should be limited to emergencies and driving to and from work.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
freedom929.com

REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) As a frontal boundary waivers over our downstate area, heavy rains continue to fall, but eventually will come to an end early this afternoon. A Flood Advisory was issued for our region with one to two inches of rain falling 6:o0 this morning. A Flood Watch will expire later this morning as the rain starts to come to an end, although local flooding is a problem throughout the area. We should stay mostly dry this afternoon thru tonight, with more rain chances by tomorrow afternoon and evening, followed by more rain chances on Thursday. However, we looking for a dry Friday and Saturday with rain back in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. Stay tuned for continued updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and forecast details.
ENVIRONMENT
WTWO/WAWV

A local pool will open to the public after years of being closed

SULLIVAN, Ind.( WAWV/WTWO) – The Sullivan City Pool will have many new features. The last time it was open, was over three years ago. July 23 at 11 a.m. the public will be able to enjoy rock walls, enclosed slides, and jump buckets. Director of Public Works for the City of Sullivan JD Wilson said […]
southernillinoisnow.com

Isolated storm damage reported across Marion County from Sunday evening severe weather

Some isolated areas of Marion County are reporting damage from strong winds and hail as severe thunderstorms crossed part of the county late Sunday afternoon. Both Salem and Centralia missed the heavy rain. The Salem Water Plant recorded 19-hundredths of an inch of rain and the Centralia Water Plant just .05-inches. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a tree fell on a power line in the 600 block of East 2nd in Kinmundy causing a power outage that impacted about six customers. The sheriff’s department also reported a large tree limb fell across Tonti Road.
MARION COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

RICHLAND COUNTY MUNICIPAL MEETINGS

(NOBLE/OLNEY) There are two municipal meetings in Richland County tonight :. * the Olney City Council will meet tonight at the Olney City Hall, starting at 6:00. * the Noble Village Board will meet tonight at Village Hall in Noble, beginning at 7:00. Both meetings are open to the public.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Splash Parks Could Have Potential Dangers Lurking in the Water

If you and the family are cooling off from the heat this summer at a local splash park, you might want to be aware of some potential dangers lurking in the water. It has been very hot lately. If you were to go outside, you'd be looking for a place to cool off pretty fast. One of the most popular places for families to cool off, aside from swimming pools is splash parks or splash pads. We all know what these are: they are play areas with various objects that spray or jet water on guests. Kids love them because they can run, play, and splash through water all day. Parents love them because usually by the end of the visit, the kids are worn out, so they know the kiddos will sleep well that night. However, parents should be a little concerned about what could lurk in these splash parks' waters.
EVANSVILLE, IN
buildingindiana.com

Crane Army Ammunition Activity Employees Train in Indiana

Vincennes University’s Business & Industry Industrial Maintenance training program completed training for Crane Army Ammunition Activity (CAAA) employees. CAAA’s mission is to safely receive, inspect, store, ship, renovate, demilitarize, and manufacture conventional ammunition, missiles, and related components to support Army and Joint Force readiness. The CAAA employees completed...
CRANE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy