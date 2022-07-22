Path of Titans

Struggling to find an item? Need pointers on how to use the crafting system? Maybe an optional party member is eluding your grasp? Don't worry, we got you. Below you'll find a list of handy How-To Guides to help you answer some of Live A Live's more confusing questions.
2022 promises to be a big year for God of War fans. God of War Ragnarok has been confirmed for a November 9, 2022 release date, and now the game will be joined by a hardcover book called The Art of God of War Ragnarok. Check out the dynamic cover...
Day 4 is part of IGN's Strange Horticulture Wiki guide. On this day, you will receive six visits. Reuben is back, and sadly the Fox Button you have him didn't win him any points with The Sisterhood. Nevertheless, he is here to ask for Phennet to calm his stomach. Verona...
Tired of using katanas, clubs and revolvers? Luckily, Live A Live's Near Future chapter is here with massive mechs, robots possessed by the souls of dead turtles and psychic wizardry. Akira's tale is easily one of the most out there in the entire game and it's also crammed with stuff...
When reaching the Final Chapter, you'll be asked to pick a leader to form a party to explore the Dominion of Hate. You can pick anyone we've played up to this point, including Pogo, Shifu, Oboromaru, Sundown, Masaru, Akira and Cube. If you picked any of these party members, you'll get the standard Final Chapter.
Pokemon Go Hisuian Pokemon arrive from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Pokemon Go Fest: Seattle participants were able to unlock these regional variants for all players to encounter. This page will detail the Hisuian Pokemon in Go, unlocked bonuses, increased Shiny rates for specific Pokemon species, and more. Wild Hisuian Debut. Hisuian...
A powerful armour set acquirable during the Final Chapter of Live A Live, the Cosmic Armour has high damage resistance and prevents enemies from turning you to stone. Considering there's two tough enemies in this chapter that attempt to turn you to stone in their respective boss battles, it makes the armour set incredibly lucrative.
With just over a month to go before its official release date, we were finally allowed to go hands-on with the upcoming Disney-themed life-simulation game: Disney Dreamlight Valley. So check out what we thought of the game and why it early reminds us of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Pokemon Go Shiny Pokémon made their debut in March 2017 with Magikarp and Gyarados. For many players, the Red Gyarados at the Lake of Rage from Pokémon Gold/Silver/Crystal was the first shiny Pokémon players had encountered since this battle was inevitable due to the game's story. Several...
This quest is easy to miss as it is not given by a spirit, but instead by a scroll on the ground. You can find this scroll while undertaking the Family Business quest for Sindir in Northri Stronghold. After defeating the Traveler on the Reaver Ship, look for a small passage heading back to your boat where a scroll lies on the ground.
What do you get when you cross a game of social stealth with a hero shooter? That's what Deceive Inc wants to find out, with developers Sweet Bandits Studios cooking up a retro-future of funkadelic spies and sassy villains competing for a single prize. Each round of Deceive Inc kicks...
Early last month, a new Reddit user named u/sadfutago joined the Nier subreddit to ask what might seem to outsiders a fairly innocuous question: "How do you open the church?" Their post was short and to the point, explaining that they were new to Reddit and wanted to know how to open the church in Nier: Automata, which they elaborated on in replies to mean "the place in the underground copied city where you fight the boss adam." They explained that while they can open the door, their friend who was at the same part of the game could not.
It's never a bad time to play a horror board game. There's something about zombies, ghosts, werewolves, and other nightmares that are a great fit for huddling around a table with your friends. The horror genre is filled to the brim with great games, and below we've assembled some of the best.
As two more big games get pushed into 2023 (Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora), we take a look at the crush of major releases coming to Xbox next year and discuss what we're most looking forward to. Plus: a discussion on Ubisoft's latest Ghost Recon and Splinter Cell project cancellations and why we've been a bit disappointed in the major publisher in recent times.
When you start Live A Live, you'll be thrown into the chapter select screen with no suggested destination. In truth, that's because most of the chapters are approachable to newcomers, although that doesn't mean some chapters aren't better to start with than others. Below, we'll list where's best to start...
Street Fighter player Shunya Hatakeyama has muscular dystrophy, so he uses his chin to launch devastating combos. - Custom controller -
Hatakeyama was born with degenerative muscular dystrophy and has used a wheelchair since he was about six years old.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 reviewed by Travis Northup on Nintendo Switch. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can take some meandering detours across its massive 150-hour campaign, but great characters and addictive tactical combat make it all well worth the time.
As the heading no doubt already explained, Meta has announced it will be jacking up the RRP on VR. If you've been umming and ahing over a purchase, now's the time to pull the trigger (on a Touch controller...that you just bought). Another deal worth noting: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is going for pitful amounts. Why is that important? Because the remake has been put on hiatus indefinitely. So many of you need to play this game before you become a Force ghost.
Pokemon Go introduced XL Candy at the end of 2020. XL Candy is different from regular Candy in that it is able to level up your Pokemon past Level 40. XL Candy is much rarer to receive. We will go through the different methods to obtain XL Candy. You need...
Development on the upcoming remake of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic has reportedly been paused indefinitely after what appears to be disappointment over the current progress of the RPG. According to Bloomberg, Texas-based studio Aspyr’s recent internal demo of the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic demo...
Comments / 0