Trump views Rep. Jim Jordan as his top congressional ally if he wins a 2nd presidential term, report says

By Grace Panetta
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan (L), former President Donald Trump (R). Jacquelyn Martin - Pool/Getty Images (L), Erin Schaff/Getty Images (R)
  • Trump views Rep. Jim Jordan as his top congressional ally if he wins a 2nd term, Axios reports.
  • Jordan is poised to lead high-profile congressional investigations if the GOP wins back the House.
  • Trump and his allies are laying the groundwork not just for a presidential campaign, but for a second term in office.

Business Insider

Business Insider

