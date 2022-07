(Greenfield, MA) Update from the Greenfield Police Department at 4:20 p.m. Monday:. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday, July 25th, a black Honda Accord, possibly with New York license plates, showed up at a residence on Forbes Court in Greenfield. A male yelled and knocked on the front door of the residence, with no response from the residents inside, the male fired at least four shots into the front door from what is believed to be a 9mm pistol. Then, walked back to the vehicle and fired at least eight more rounds into the residence. Afterwards, he entered his vehicle and fled the scene.

1 DAY AGO