$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in this Central Texas city

Texas Lottery – Cash Five

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texans and folks all over America are flocking to anywhere and everywhere lottery tickets are sold as the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb to insane heights, however, we’re talking another lottery game today.

The Texas Lottery says a $25,000 winning ticket from the Thursday night Cash Five drawing was sold in the Central Texas city of Austin. That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the July 21 drawing (5, 6, 9, 15, 34).

It was sold at the Winners Corner Texas on Rockwood Lane in Austin and the ticket was not a Quick Pick. There were also 65 secondary prize winners who won $350 each by matching four of the five winning numbers.

In total for this drawing, there were nearly 25,000 winners who won at least a free Cash Five QP and as much as $25,000.