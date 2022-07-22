Thunderstorm claims life of 9-year-old girl in Maine

STANDISH, Maine (AP) — A 9-year-old girl died in Maine when thunderstorms that swept across the state caused a tree to fall on a car, officials said.

First responders had difficulty reaching the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish on Thursday because of storm debris and then had to clear away the tree and limbs to reach the girl, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff Kevin Joyce said the girl’s family was preparing to leave the campground because of bad weather when the tree fell. The victim’s identity wasn’t released.

The storms caused damage across northern New England, but the Sebago Lake region was especially hard hit. Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Maine and New Hampshire. A microburst was also confirmed in eastern Franklin County in western Massachusetts.