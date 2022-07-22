Ethan Payne starts at third base for Johnson City
Ethan Payne recorded one double and two RBIs for Johnson City in an Appalachian League game Thursday.
Johnson City defeated Bristol, 21-1.
Payne was 2-for-5 and started at third base.
The Memphis, Tennessee native and Germantown High School graduate has appeared in 18 games for Johnson City.
Payne has recorded a .172 batting average, totaling 11 hits, one home run, eight RBIs and one stolen base.
As a junior with the Vols in 2022, Payne appeared in 18 games. He recorded a .286 batting average, totaling four hits, two doubles, one home run, three RBIs and seven runs.
