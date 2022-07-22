Happy birthday to Dallas Cowboys’ Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott!

Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, there’s only one running back in the NFL with 7,386 rushing yards in the NFL since entering the league in 2016 and he’s a Dallas Cowboys.

That running back is none other than Ezekiel Elliots and he’s been running the ball for America’s Team for six years now, and Friday, July 22 is his birthday!

The running back out of The Ohio State University has been stellar for the Cowboys winning multiple awards his rookie year as well as being named a Pro Bowler three times and All-Pro once.

During his career, he’s played in 88 games, rushed for over 7,300 yards, and scored 56 touchdowns. Zeke has been a key part of the Cowboys offense of half-a-decade now and looks to continue his great running skill to help Dallas win the division again and hopefully a long playoff run in 2022-23.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.