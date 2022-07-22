United Way Stuff the Bus Program Starting

The Kenton City Schools Board of Education conducted its July meeting Monday evening. Treasurer Jill Smith presented a report on the school’s finances. She pointed out what was forecast for 2022 versus the actual numbers, “We came in really, really close. “We predicted a little over 21 million in revenue, and we actually got in 21.2 million, so a difference of 180,000, and then the total expenses 19.8 and we came in around 19.8, so a difference of 14, 400. The cash ending value that we’re going to go into this fiscal year is 9.3 million dollars, so we’re ending on a decent cash balance, and again a lot of the ESSER funds helped us out in regards to that as well.”

KENTON, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO