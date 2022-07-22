ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, OH

United Way Stuff the Bus Program Starting

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Way of Hardin County Stuff the Buss Program starts Monday July 25. Stuff the Bus is sponsored...

Stuff the Bus Program Underway

The United Way of Hardin County Stuff the Bus Program underway. Stuff the Bus is sponsored by Ohio Health. Now through August 12th, you can help maximize learning for local students, by donating backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens and much more. Items will be distributed to all Hardin County Schools for...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Free Community Meal Being Served Wednesday in Alger

The Alger First United Methodist Church is serving the next monthly meal in Alger tomorrow. It will be served at no cost from 4:30 until 6pm Wednesday at the Community Outreach Center on North Main Street in the village. On the menu are hamburgers or hot dogs, corn on the...
ALGER, OH
Deadline to RSVP to United Way Campaign Kickoff Breakfast is Wednesday

The United Way of Hardin County has scheduled its Campaign Kickoff Breakfast. The breakfast will be served starting at 7am on Thursday August 4 at the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church, 1010 East Franklin Street in Kenton. The deadline to R.S.V.P. is this Wednesday July 27. Email: director@unitedwayhardincounty.org. You...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Kenton School Board Conducts July Meeting

The Kenton City Schools Board of Education conducted its July meeting Monday evening. Treasurer Jill Smith presented a report on the school’s finances. She pointed out what was forecast for 2022 versus the actual numbers, “We came in really, really close. “We predicted a little over 21 million in revenue, and we actually got in 21.2 million, so a difference of 180,000, and then the total expenses 19.8 and we came in around 19.8, so a difference of 14, 400. The cash ending value that we’re going to go into this fiscal year is 9.3 million dollars, so we’re ending on a decent cash balance, and again a lot of the ESSER funds helped us out in regards to that as well.”
KENTON, OH
New kid on the block

My name is Mindy McKenzie and I am the new Editor for the Morrow County Sentinel. I am very excited to be serving this community and giving it a quality paper that everyone can be proud to call their own. To give you all a little background on myself, I...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Kenton Schools Board of Education Meeting Being Held this Evening

The Kenton City Schools Board of Education will meet this evening. This is the next to last meeting before the start of a new school year, and the Board will take care of a number of items as they prepare. The items include several personnel matters, including the approval of...
KENTON, OH
City of Lima brings a new addition

LIMA — For the first time in over 80 years, the City will build a pool next to Lima Senior. The new project, known as the ‘Lima Community Aquatic Center’, will begin construction in 2023. The capital has been fully obtained at $8.9 million. The City of Lima will use $4 million from its general fund, the Lima City Schools have provided $2.4 million and the State has approved $2.4 million for this project.
LIMA, OH
Union County Fair Continues; Ohio State Fair Starts Wednesday

The Union County Fair in neighboring Marysville is underway. It runs through this Saturday July 30. After that, the Auglaize County Fair in Wapakoneta is set for July 31 through August 6. Then in Lima, the Allen County Fair runs August 19-27. The Hancock County Fair in Findlay is scheduled...
UNION COUNTY, OH
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

Over the Memorial Day weekend, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received information about two anglers taking undersized saugeye at Indian Lake. Indian Lake’s daily limit is six saugeye with a minimum length of 15 inches. Officer Smith responded to the call and discovered the anglers had 16 saugeye in their possession, all of which were under 15 inches. One angler was fishing without a license. The two anglers were each issued a summons and paid a total of $400 in fines. The fish were also forfeited.
OHIO STATE
Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff. The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life […]
Man purchases Perrysburg property, bomb squad called out

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video above is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 1, 2021. The Wood County Sherriff's Office called the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad Sunday after a man reported explosive detonators on his property. The resident recently bought the Truman Road property...
Galion couple recounts brutal Ohio murders in podcast

GALION – The grisly deaths and dismemberments of a young couple still haunt the small city of Logan, Ohio -- almost 40 years after the incident. Sara and Adam Lehman were both youngsters, 3 and 7 years old, in Logan at the time of the murders in 1982. They have made it their mission to retell the story that haunted their childhoods through their podcast “Township Falls.”
GALION, OH
Two People Flown to Hospital with Serious Injuries Sustained in NW Ohio Crash

Defiance, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred in Williams County. The crash happened at around 7pm on Saturday…between a 26 year old Montpelier man and 79 year old woman. The post said that the man failed to yield the right of way and struck the woman at the intersection of State Route 49 and County Road H.
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of July 25

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of July 25. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Ohio deputy killed in the line of duty

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A veteran deputy sheriff in Ohio was killed in the line of duty over the weekend, according to Clark County Sheriff Deborah K. Burchett. It happened Sunday morning after the deputy, who worked for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a report of a person shot inside a mobile home in Harmony Township, she said.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Thousands left without power in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Thousands of Miami Valley residents were left without power on Saturday following heavy storm damage. According to the AES Ohio outage map, 14,763 customers are without power as of 11:35 a.m. on July 23. The outages have spanned several counties including Montgomery County and...
Charles Castle Sentenced

Charles Castle was sentenced this morning in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. After legal wrangling over merging the 16 counts that Castle was convicted on for the purposes of sentencing, Judge Scott Barrett handed down a sentence of 48 years to life in prison. That means the 57 year old...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Power almost fully restored in central Ohio after Saturday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands in Ohio remain without power after strong thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday afternoon. As of 6:30 a.m., AEP Ohio is reporting 7,916 total outages across Ohio, including just under 1,000 in Franklin County. For the latest forecast, click here. To track power outages in central Ohio, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH

