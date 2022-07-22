Club 90s Un Verano Contigo – Bad Bunny Night at Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside Sep 10, 2022 – presale code

HARD Events has announced the lineup for the highly-anticipated return of HARD Summer Music Festival, which will take place at NOS Event Center in San Bernardino July 29-31. The 2022 edition of HARD Summer will expand to three days for the first time, giving attendees an extra day to take in the multi-genre curation the festival has become known for. HARD Summer 2022 will see the veteran festival push deeper and further into its singular blend of forward-thinking electronic music and cutting-edge hip hop as well as devoting more programming to rising artists of diverse backgrounds, spotlighting new sounds as they gain traction across the Internet and beyond.

