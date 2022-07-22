ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Club 90s Un Verano Contigo – Bad Bunny Night at Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside Sep 10, 2022 – presale code

tmpresale.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWiseGuys has the Club 90s Un Verano Contigo – Bad Bunny Night presale password: This is a great chance for you to get tickets...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fontana Herald News

Stevie Nicks tribute band will perform free concert in Fontana

Stevie Nicks Illusion, a Stevie Nicks tribute band, will be performing a free outdoor concert in Fontana on Thursday, July 28. The show will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard. This will be the City of Fontana’s final concert of the...
FONTANA, CA
musicfestnews.com

HARD Summer | July 29-31 | Southern California

HARD Events has announced the lineup for the highly-anticipated return of HARD Summer Music Festival, which will take place at NOS Event Center in San Bernardino July 29-31. The 2022 edition of HARD Summer will expand to three days for the first time, giving attendees an extra day to take in the multi-genre curation the festival has become known for. HARD Summer 2022 will see the veteran festival push deeper and further into its singular blend of forward-thinking electronic music and cutting-edge hip hop as well as devoting more programming to rising artists of diverse backgrounds, spotlighting new sounds as they gain traction across the Internet and beyond.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Riverside, CA
Entertainment
City
Riverside, CA
signalscv.com

Make Date Night Magical Again

The pandemic put a crimp in many fun activities, including one looked forward to by many couples… date night. However, date night is back and now is the time to add some magic to the routine. Falling into the “date night rut’ of visiting the same restaurant or bar...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
foodgressing.com

Clementine Bakery Los Angeles: Homestyle-food neighborhood cafe [Review]

Clementine Bakery is a quaint family-owned, counter-serve neighborhood cafe and bakery in Los Angeles. They offer fresh-baked pastries, seasonal salads and sandwiches, fresh and frozen soups, and entrees to take home for dinner. The staff shop at local farmers’ markets for the freshest seasonal ingredients and prepare everything from scratch...
LOS ANGELES, CA
streetfoodblog.com

LA’s Large Pancake Vacation spot the Griddle Reopens on Sundown

Probably the most well-known breakfast restaurant in Los Angeles is returning to its Sundown Boulevard residence on Saturday, Could 14. The Griddle, identified for its lengthy morning strains and its automobile tire-sized pancakes, is reopening at 7916 Sundown this week after working as an itinerant brunch choice for a lot of the previous two years. Now the restaurant is again at its cozy nook, able to serve clients from the massive cubicles and large tables inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bad Bunny
NBC Los Angeles

New Hatch Chile Roasting Dates Are Now Simmering

Is it full of ice, or have you used every cube to make a refreshing beverage even more refreshing on these toasty July afternoons?. Perhaps you've eaten all of the fruit pops, too, the ones you had stashed in the back of your freezer, and the ice cream sandwiches, too.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Anaheim’s Days of Rage: Remembering This Weekend Ten Years Ago (2012.)

The following is basically three or four Facebook posts I felt compelled to post this past Thursday to Sunday. Ten years ago tonight, Anaheim Officer Nick Bennalack killed unarmed, 25-year old Manuel Diaz on Anna Drive. He shot him in the back and the back of the head as Manuel ran away, claiming he thought Manuel had a gun. This would turn out to be the second of FOUR (mostly unarmed) young men Bennalack would kill.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
vanlifewanderer.com

The 8 Best Pizzas In Orange County

Pizza is a hotly debated topic and whenever you bring up ‘best pizza’ in a group conversation, you are bound to get 10 different answers from 10 different people. However there are a few pizza places in Orange County that stand head and shoulders above the rest and which we can all objectively agree deserved to be placed on a list of best pizzas. Here are the 8 best pizza that Orange County has to offer.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
informnny.com

California theme park to require chaperones for guests 17 and under

(KTLA) – Knott’s Berry Farm in California will be implementing a new chaperone policy Friday, nearly a week after multiple fights broke out at the Buena Park theme park, officials announced. All guests who are 17 or younger will need to be accompanied by a chaperone who is...
paininthepass.info

Sparks Fly As Driver Cruises Down Interstate 15 On Tire Rim

FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Drivers coming down the Cajon Pass got a dazzling surprise when they spotted a driver speeding along on southbound Interstate 15 on just one metal rim and three tires. A driver was heading on southbound I-15, on Saturday July 23 just before 5am,...
FONTANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NBC Los Angeles

Just Peachy: The Donut Man's Famous Peach Treats Are Back

July can be so scorchy that finding signs of change, and observing the flow of time and the march of the seasons, can sometimes be something of a challenge. But if you're in Southern California, you can locate those annual rites that tell us August is on approach. It might be the huge sunflowers at local farms reaching full burst-a-tude, or events like a Tomato Tasting Happy Hour, which is yummily popping up in Highland Park.
GLENDORA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy