ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Soos Creek 2019 Ciel du Cheval Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Red Mountain)

winemag.com
 3 days ago

Fruit for this wine comes from one of the state's most highly regarded sites. Blended with 20% Cabernet Franc, the aromas provide appeal, with notes...

www.winemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Velveeta Releases Cheese-Infused Martini That's Garnished with Pasta Shells

On Wednesday, Velveeta released their own unique spin on a dirty martini — the "Veltini" — made with Velveeta-infused vodka. The brand teamed up with BLT Restaurant Group for the unconventional creation. Select locations of the steakhouse chain will offer the martini for $15 during "golden hour" from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. But the cheesy cocktail won't be around for too long — it's only available for a limited time and while supplies last.
CHICAGO, IL
Food & Wine

Natural Wine 101: An Explainer on Low-Intervention Wine

The style seizing wine lists is more straightforward than smelly, gassy glasses once suggested. Despite my own wine aversions, I have to resist interfering when a drinking companion vehemently refuses a single style or varietal. Experience uncovers the nuance in each glass of buttery or minerally Chardonnay, dry or divisively sweet Riesling, and yes, seemingly soapy or delightfully punchy orange wine. Styles have spectrums, and while natural wine may seem off the chart at first taste, it's all about resisting interference — however cloudy the outcome.
DRINKS
Robb Report

Taste Test: Old Forester’s Ex-Master Taster Makes an Impressive Debut With Her New Whiskey

As we covered here recently, ex-Old Forester master taster Jackie Zykan left her job a few months ago to embark upon her own whiskey venture, Hidden Barn. And the first release, a Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey, has dropped sooner than anticipated. It’s a world away from Old Forester in terms of flavor profile, but it’s a solid first foray into the world of blending.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Red Fruit#Cabernet Sauvignon#Wine Enthusiast#Red Mountain#Food Drink#Beverages
Golf.com

Scotch whisky guide: These 6 regions of Scotland produce the world’s best single malts

Welcome to a special InsideGOLF edition of Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites!. The 150th Open Championship has come to a close, but your Scottish experience can live on. Cameron Smith celebrated his victory by filling the Claret Jug with as many beers as it could hold (surprisingly, just two!), but Scotland is best known for a different drink.
DRINKS
Robb Report

This 1919 Scotch Just Broke the Record for Most Expensive Mini Bottle of Whisky

Mini bottles of booze are usually found in very specific locations and circumstances–airplane drinks carts, distillery gift shops and flattened bottles of Fireball littering city streets are a few that come to mind. But a miniature 50ml bottle of single malt scotch whisky just broke a new record by selling for nearly $9,000 at auction, the equivalent of nearly $200 per milliliter of liquid.
DRINKS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi celebrates National Wine and Cheese Day with perfect summer pairings

Many people will be drinking a toast to National Wine and Cheese Day today (July 25) to celebrate the landmark. This year, with the help of wine expert Sam Caporn, low-cost supermarket Aldi is helping shoppers with her expert advice on how to find the perfect wines to match fan favourite cheese dishes this summer.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

What's Really So Important About Carignan Wine

For some, wine can be easily bifurcated into two areas: red and white. For others, it's a rich tapestry lush with varying shades, flavors, and nuances. No matter which camp you fall into, an important wine variety is beginning to come back into vogue, and you should most definitely be aware of it.
DRINKS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Instant Tropical Sunrise Fruit Pops Recipe

This refreshing tropical sunrise fruit pop recipe is easy and can be made in minutes. We love special summer treats and this is one of our favorite recipes that delights all who try it. The tangy and sweet creamy texture will have you making more soon!. One thing is for...
RECIPES
InsideHook

Pitmaster Pat Martin on the Best Wines to Pair With Barbecue

In Pat Martin’s newest cookbook Life Of Fire: Mastering The Arts of Pit-Cooked Barbecue, The Grill, And The Smokehouse, there’s a photo of the pitmaster leaning against an old Yeti cooler in a pickup truck with several bottles of wine. It wasn’t a staged image, but it’s an important one to Martin nonetheless: it looks so natural you might wonder if you should have been drinking wine with barbecue this entire time. And that was the point. It’s a message of accessibility and of challenging long-held stereotypes of both barbecue and masculinity. If you’re seeking out a phenomenal meal, why wouldn’t you have it with a glass of wine, barbecue included? And why can’t masculinity look like a glass of wine? Martin makes what he calls “a case for wine” in the book, and we couldn’t agree more. Here, he shares with InsideHook his favorite wine pairings for a variety of meats. Your summer barbecue just got so much better.
RECIPES
nftevening.com

PATRÓN x BLockBar Drop NFTs For National Tequila Day

PATRÓN and BlockBar are teaming up again to provide early access to a new NFT tequila collection. Officially, PATRÓN en Lalique: Serie 3, the collaboration will allow BlockBar owners to pre-reserve 1 of the 15 editions of the collection. This is a unique and exclusive drop for 4.91 ETH ($7,500), and only 15 of these series 3, 750 ml limited edition bottles are available. With a golden bottle stopper and design by an iconic crystal maker, these grand NFTs will sell out quickly.
DRINKS
Cassius

Salud: Putting A Spotlight On Tequila For National Tequila Day 2022

Tequila, the distilled spirit made from Mexico’s blue agave plant, has its fair share of fans across the world for good reason. At its best, tequila is just as enjoyable as some of the aged spirits of lore and we’re putting a spotlight on the juice ahead of National Tequila Day (July 24).
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy