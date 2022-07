Home sales have declined every month in 2022, and home-price appreciation continues to show signs of retreating rapidly, according to a new report. It’s a well-known fact that New Jersey is one of the most expensive places to live in the country. Especially when it comes to housing. So much so, that when ATTOM, a real estate data analysis company did a study back in June about which housing markets in the country were most “vulnerable” to a marked downturn, many of NJ's 21 counties appeared on the list. Vulnerability is measured by home ownership costs like mortgage payments, property taxes and insurance against how much money a homeowner actually earns.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO