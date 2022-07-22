ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Will Central Virginia schools fill open bus driver positions?

By Caroline Coleburn
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XteXX_0gp0t3LC00

RICHMOND, Va. — With about a month left before most schools in Central Virginia open their doors, staffing shortages remain an issue. Near the top of that list is the need for school bus drivers.

To combat the shortages, most school districts are offering higher pay and incentives, but, even with those incentives, dozens of drivers are still needed.

Right now, Chesterfield County Public Schools said they have about 10 open positions for drivers, and Richmond is also looking for 10 drivers.

Meanwhile, Hanover County tells CBS 6 they have 51 driver openings, and Henrico County is seeing the most need with 91 drivers needed before the start of the school year.

Some school leaders point to pay as the reason some districts are doing better than others when it comes to driver staffing.

"What makes the difference is the salary," explained RPS Director of Transportation Floyd Miles.

Miles said his district's decision to bump pay from $17 per hour to $21 to $23 an hour and offer $3,500 sign-on bonuses is the reason he's seeing half the number of vacancies he saw last school year.

WTVR
Floyd Miles, Richmond Public Schools Director of Transportation

"We took that opportunity to do what we had to do to make sure that our children have drivers behind the steering wheel, and meeting our needs for our students and our teachers, our principals, and most of all administration and school board," Miles noted.

Richmond is leading the way with pay in Central Virginia, while Chesterfield comes in right behind them at $20.21 an hour. Henrico is offering $17.60 per hour, and Hanover’s bus driver pay is the lowest in the area at $15.75 an hour.

"You hear people come here all the time, and they're complaining because they don't make enough with the hours to be able to cover themselves their expenses easily," said William Johnson, a veteran RPS driver.

But he said his district's recent raise has changed his life.

"Before I had to work a lot of overtime," said Johnson. "A lot of hours were put in to make it. The extra money is going to come in handy. Because I'll be able to work less hours. I know Richmond's not going to be happy with me working less hours, but I'm planning on working less hours and making more better money."

WTVR
William Johnson

At 67 years old, Johnson said he needs to slow down, but he's grateful to still be able to make an impact on young Richmonders' lives. He encourages anyone who wants to help children to consider becoming a bus driver.

"If you come in with the right attitude, and you come in and you care about the kids, generally speaking, you get a pretty good result," Johnson explained. "And it makes it encouraging at the end of the year when the parents appreciate you, they bring you gifts and stuff like that. And you'll be like, okay, it was worth putting up with them for this long," he laughed.

Both Richmond and Chesterfield school leaders note while they are only short 10 drivers right now, that number could change before the start of the school year, as some drivers decide not to return closer to the first day of school.

Hanover is giving new drivers a $1,000 sign-on bonus, and employees who refer a new driver will receive a $2,000 bonus. Bus drivers who join their team between now and September will earn $500 after their first 60 days of employment and $500 at the end of the first semester of next school year.

Henrico is offering new drivers up to $3,000 in bonuses throughout the year, and returning drivers will receive a $500 bonus on their Sept. 30 paycheck. HCPS is also offering up to $1,000 in safe driver incentives and up to $1,000 in attendance incentives to all new drivers.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

2022 school start dates for central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it may feel like summer has just begun, the time for students to head back to the classroom is quickly approaching. Here’s when local public school divisions in your area are starting the 2022 school year. Monday, July 25. City of Hopewell. Monday, Aug....
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Chesterfield, VA
Richmond, VA
Traffic
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Education
Alina Andras

5 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

What's you favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. More exactly, five great burger spots that you should definitely visit if you live in Virginia. And if you don't, but you know you might go there soon, make sure to save this list and check out these burger places when you get there.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

National Night Out Events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - National Night Out is a community-building campaign that helps maintain police relationships with the community and to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. This year’s National Night out is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Here are the police and county departments in your community hosting National...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Floyd Miles
WRIC - ABC 8News

Tractor-trailer flips on side, off the road on I-95

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer has flipped on its side, off of the road on Interstate 95 near I-295 to I-64 Highway West to Norfolk, Charlottesville. Emergency response teams are responding to the incident. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, one northbound travel lane was initially closed, but later reopened. All I-95 travel lanes are now open, but the right shoulder has been closed.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Driver#Cbs#Rps#Centra
WHIO Dayton

5 men shot near Virginia restaurant, Richmond police say

RICHMOND, Va. — Five men were wounded Saturday night near a restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, authorities said. Officers from the Richmond Police Department responded to an area near The Pitts BBQ at about 11:24 p.m. EDT, WTVR reported. According to police, two men were taken to an area hospital...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
fredericksburg.today

Dolphins in Fredericksburg? Chesapeake DolphinWatch finds bottlenose sightings far upstream

Dolphins in Fredericksburg? Chesapeake DolphinWatch finds bottlenose sightings far upstream. Featured photo courtesy of Beth Pence via Chesapeake DolphinWatch. When you think of Fredericksburg’s wildlife, you may imagine the river otters highlighted in the Otter-ly Amazing Public Art Project or the great blue herons that fly in from their rookery in Stafford. You may not picture a bottlenose dolphin swimming in the river near Sophia Street, but crowdsourced data from the University Maryland Center for Environmental Science have led some to speculate online that dolphins may swim as far west as Fredericksburg.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Watchful Eye

Drivers advised to avoid I-95 in Fredericksburg area at night July 25 - 29

Drivers who want to avoid major delays should find an alternative route to using Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area this week. VDOT announced that starting July 25, I-95 northbound and southbound will be reduced to one lane overnight near various interchanges between exit 148 (Quantico) and exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County. These changes to the traffic patterns are to allow for Express Lanes construction and paving operations.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy