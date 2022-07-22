Baltimore Restaurant Week: Liora

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Don't skip out on your workouts because of your travel plans. Head of Health and Fitness Excellence at Planet Fitness Teddy Savage shows some exercises that are hotel and gym friendly.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The culture of Baltimore's popular club music and dance scene will be placed on the big screen in a cinematic short film set to premiere in August. Video Director of the Baltimore Club Experience Samuel Preston IV shares more about the film.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The city of Baltimore reached a grim milestone Friday with the year's 200th homicide. Act Now's Bishop Angel Nunez spoke with Fox45 News about the prayer motorcade set to travel through Baltimore on Saturday and the inclusion of the faith-based community in crime reduction. "The political...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people were shot and killed across Baltimore Friday through Saturday and another 14 people were shot but survived. There were no homicides or shootings in the City Sunday. Two of the homicides occurred early Saturday and marked the City's 201st and 202nd homicide so far...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Food Bank is finding it more difficult to meet the growing demand for food assistance as the costs and number of Marylanders relying on the organization continues to increase. Executive Vice President of the Maryland Food Bank Meg Kimmel shares how the increases are...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Continuing the legal battle among the family that owns the Orioles, lawyers for Louis Angelos have filed a new motion in Baltimore County Court, seeking to restore his original role in the trust established by his father and team owner Peter Angelos. "Things have not gone...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and injured in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday morning. According to police, just before 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near West Belvedere Avenue for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers located a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents in Federal Hill are complaining about the rowdy behavior of the late-night party crowd that's spilling into the streets. A video posted online this week shows a crowd of people in Federal Hill Saturday night. Some of them twerking in the middle of Charles Street.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Council members Zeke Cohen and Sharon Middleton Green introduced legislation Monday that would establish an Office of Aging for the city of Baltimore. "Older adults deserve our respect, and they deserve their own cabinet-level office," Cohen said. "The leadership in this office will listen to the voices of our elders and be accountable to them."
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News is partnering with Volunteers of America to full supply backpacks filled with the tools for learning to low-income and at-risk students for the new school year. The campaign is inviting you to help too. Executive Director of Fundraising and Development for Volunteers of America...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A global initiative is helping young people with disabilities gain skills they need to obtain meaningful jobs. The Kennedy Krieger Institute is encouraging businesses to get involved with Project SEARCH. Vice President of School Programs at Kennedy Krieger Dr. Aaron Parson explains.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Eleven people were rescued from a boat at the Port of Baltimore Cruise Ship Terminal in Locust Point, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. The passenger's boat took on water from the harbor, according to authorities. Baltimore City Fire Department Spokesperson Blair Adams says, at around...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lower temperatures and rain settle into Maryland after a stretch of hot days. Tuesday's temperatures will be much lower following an eight-day heatwave. Highs will be below average and nine degrees lower than yesterday's temperatures. Across the Baltimore metro, highs will reach the low 80s. There...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Dundalk man was arrested this month after authorities said he wrote a threatening, racist message about Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on an MTA bus seat. Michael Mueller, 55, faces a charge of malicious destruction of property under $1,000. Paul Shepard, a spokesman for the Maryland...
We're just over half way through the year and Baltimore has now reached 200 murders.Sean Kennedy with the Maryland Public Policy institute joined us to weigh in on the city's crime. Kennedy also talked about the state's attorney's office role in fighting city crime. As the primary has essential concluded the discussion was about Ivan Bates and what he brings as far as he crime fighting strategies and what he plans to do when it comes to prosecuting offenders of lower level crimes. Kennedy also addressed the five year crime plan by Mayor Scott and talked about targeting repeat offenders due to their history and what events follow their release from prison. There was a sizeable gap between Ivan Bates and Marylin Mosby and Kennedy believes the citizens are looking for a change and are searching for results in efforts in reduce violence in Baltimore.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A dog running along Route 50 in Prince George's County, Maryland was rescued Thursday by a paramedic ambulance crew, according to a social media post. The Prince George's County paramedics stopped their ambulance and attempted to bring the dog to safety, only catching...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Council will discuss the issue of squeegee kids at a hearing Wednesday after a number of violent incidents involving the young people, including the shooting death of a motorist earlier this month. The hearing will feature public comment on the issue. For years,...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 15-year-old boy nearly drown late Sunday after he broke into the Roosevelt Park pool after hours, authorities said. Blair Adams, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Fire Department, said the medics arrived at the pool in the city's Hampden neighborhood around 9 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital. His condition was disclosed.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was killed in a shooting this afternoon in east Baltimore. Police were called to the 1500 block of East Lanvale Street just before 2:30 this afternoon. When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man who had been shot. He was...
