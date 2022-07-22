Maryland adds 1,500 jobs in June, unemployment rate remains at 4 percent

BALTIMORE, MD—The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday released state jobs and unemployment data. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland added 1,500 jobs and the unemployment rate remained at 4.0% in June. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compared with June 2021, Maryland jobs are up by 86,900, an over-the-year change of 3.3%.

The Education and Health Services sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 4,000 jobs from the Health Care and Social Services (3,500) and Educational Services sub-sectors (500).

Other sectors that experienced growth include: Other Services (1,500); Professional and Business Services (800); and Leisure and Hospitality (100).

Sectors that experienced a decline include Mining, Logging, and Construction (800); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (800); Information (600); Financial Activities (400); and Manufacturing (400).

May’s preliminary jobs estimate as reported by BLS was revised upwards by 1,000 jobs, from a gain of 10,500 to a gain of 11,500 jobs. Since the beginning of 2022, Maryland has gained 31,000 jobs.

