ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland adds 1,500 jobs in June, unemployment rate remains at 4 percent

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qiDtQ_0gp0s4G800

BALTIMORE, MD—The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday released state jobs and unemployment data. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland added 1,500 jobs and the unemployment rate remained at 4.0% in June. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compared with June 2021, Maryland jobs are up by 86,900, an over-the-year change of 3.3%.

The Education and Health Services sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 4,000 jobs from the Health Care and Social Services (3,500) and Educational Services sub-sectors (500).

Other sectors that experienced growth include: Other Services (1,500); Professional and Business Services (800); and Leisure and Hospitality (100).

Sectors that experienced a decline include Mining, Logging, and Construction (800); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (800); Information (600); Financial Activities (400); and Manufacturing (400).

May’s preliminary jobs estimate as reported by BLS was revised upwards by 1,000 jobs, from a gain of 10,500 to a gain of 11,500 jobs. Since the beginning of 2022, Maryland has gained 31,000 jobs.

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

WalletHub ranks Maryland among top 10 school systems in U.S.

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland’s public school system has been ranked among the top ten in the U.S., according to WalletHub. Unlike other research that focuses primarily on academic outcomes or school finance, WalletHub’s analysis takes a more comprehensive approach. It accounts for performance, funding, safety, class size, and instructor credentials. Maryland came in at number five on the list, right behind Virginia.  … Continue reading "WalletHub ranks Maryland among top 10 school systems in U.S." The post WalletHub ranks Maryland among top 10 school systems in U.S. appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Most rural counties in Maryland

Compiled a list of the most rural counties in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Maryland Department of Health Announces New Paid Internship Program

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced Friday a new Public Health Workforce Development Internship Program that provides 13-week paid internships for undergraduate and graduate students. The program provides remote, in-person or hybrid internships for students interested in public health. Over 15 public health focus areas are covered through the...
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces $10 million in grants to combat opioid epidemic in Maryland, expand access to treatment

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center (OOCC) on Tuesday announced $10 million in block and competitive grant awards to help support programs around the state to address the opioid crisis. The grant funding, which will be distributed between July 2022 and June 2023, will be used to support prevention & education, enforcement & public safety, and … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces $10 million in grants to combat opioid epidemic in Maryland, expand access to treatment" The post Governor Hogan announces $10 million in grants to combat opioid epidemic in Maryland, expand access to treatment appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Attorney General Frosh announces $8 million settlement with Wawa over 2019 data breach

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on Tuesday announced that Maryland, along with six other attorneys general, has obtained an $8 million settlement with Wawa to resolve a December 2019 data breach that compromised approximately 34 million payment cards used at Wawa stores. Wawa has also agreed to a series of data security practices designed to strengthen its information … Continue reading "Attorney General Frosh announces $8 million settlement with Wawa over 2019 data breach" The post Attorney General Frosh announces $8 million settlement with Wawa over 2019 data breach appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan asks state Board of Education to advance investigation of grade-changing practices in Baltimore City Public Schools

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that he has asked the Maryland State Board of Education to advance the Inspector General for Education’s recommendation for a full independent investigation of widespread grade changing practices in Baltimore City Public Schools. “Marylanders are demanding better outcomes and more accountability...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Mining Logging#Trade Transportation#Utilities#Financial Activities#Bls#Pexels
Bay Net

Maryland Board Of Education To Explore Supply, Demand, And Diversity Of Teacher Workforce

– The Maryland State Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room. The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link (https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-07-26.aspx). The meeting will also...
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

See the stroke death rate in Maryland

Investigated the stroke death rate in Maryland using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan kicks off 2022 Maryland Buy Local Week with cookout

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan attended the 2022 Buy Local Cookout at the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) for an evening of sampling dishes prepared by local chefs with local ingredients, live music, and exhibits featuring MDA programs. The event officially kicks off “Maryland Buy Local Week” from July 22-31, which encourages Marylanders to take the Buy Local Challenge by incorporating … Continue reading "Governor Hogan kicks off 2022 Maryland Buy Local Week with cookout" The post Governor Hogan kicks off 2022 Maryland Buy Local Week with cookout appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland 2022 Primary: 'On The Hill' discusses election results

The Maryland Primary Elections ware held this week on Tuesday, July 19 across the state. Several major seats were up for grabs including governor, comptroller and attorney general, as well as key races happening for the Senate, House of Representatives, and Montgomery County Executive. Results have been announced in every...
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore Times

Wes Moore Wins Democratic Gubernatorial Nomination in Maryland; Ivan Bates Declared Democratic Nomination Winner for Baltimore City’s State Attorney

Wes Moore – the bestselling author, businessman, nonprofit leader, and U.S. Army veteran—defeated various Democrats who were vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Maryland on Friday, July 22, 2022. In another high-profile political competition, Ivan Bates reigned victorious over the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, Marilyn Mosby,...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

MSAC awards $65,000 in folklife apprenticeships

BALTIMORE, MD—MSAC’s traditional arts program, Maryland Traditions, has awarded $65,000 to artists in the state through the Folklife Apprenticeship grant. The funding supports the sharing of traditional arts skills from a master artist to an apprentice artist during a one-year teaching period. Thirteen grants of $5,000 each have been awarded for the 2022-2023 granting period to the teams listed below, … Continue reading "MSAC awards $65,000 in folklife apprenticeships" The post MSAC awards $65,000 in folklife apprenticeships appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Attorney General Frosh announces settlement with jewelry retailer Harris Originals

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh this week announced that the state’s Consumer Protection Division, along with 17 other State Attorneys General and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), joined a multistate agreement resolving allegations that national jewelry retailer Harris Jewelry targeted and defrauded military servicemembers and veterans. The states and the FTC alleged that the jewelry company used deceptive … Continue reading "Attorney General Frosh announces settlement with jewelry retailer Harris Originals" The post Attorney General Frosh announces settlement with jewelry retailer Harris Originals appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy