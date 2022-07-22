Children rescued from crashed Henrico daycare bus

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Nine children and a bus driver were rescued from a crashed daycare bus along Richmond-Henrico Turnpike at Pulaski Avenue, according to Henrico Police.

"At approximately 3:17 p.m Henrico Police responded to a reported crash involving a bus. The preliminary investigation shows a private daycare bus traveled off the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near Pulaski Ave and ended up in the ravine," Henrico Police posted on social media. "First responders were able to rescue nine children and one adult from the vehicle. All have been transported to VCU Medical Center as a precautionary measure. Minor injuries were reported."

‘Young children’ injured after daycare van crashes into ravine in Henrico

"I have been told that at this time, speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this case," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka said.

Richmond-Henrico Turnpike will remain closed for a portion of the evening while crews work to recover this vehicle from a ravine, Pecka said. A detour was put in place at Meriwether Ave. and Grayson Ave.

