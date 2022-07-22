ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

It took a new bank coming to town to put up sign in front of downtown Joliet’s parking deck

wjol.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Joliet is improving its branding by adding a...

www.wjol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Black Road In Shorewood Will Remain closed For the Next Two Weeks

Black Road, between River Road and County Line Road, will be closed for approximately the next two weeks for mitigation and recovery efforts following the massive fire on July 19th at Tri-County Stockdale. The Village of Shorewood release the latest information with clean up. Pumping operations have removed over 640,000 gallons of contaminated fluid from within the Village alone.
SHOREWOOD, IL
wjol.com

Jackson Street bridge to reopen, McDonough, Cass Street bridges to close

Safety, modernization project continues on downtown Joliet bridges. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Jackson Street bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will reopen, weather permitting, after the morning rush, Monday, Aug. 1. The movable bridge was closed earlier this year to accommodate the installation...
JOLIET, IL
cwbchicago.com

‘Lori Leadfoot’ is racking up speed camera and red light tickets that go unpaid, city records show

After a months-long battle led by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the City Council last week rejected an alderman’s proposal to give drivers a 10 mph buffer before the city’s prolific speed cameras issue citations. The threshold used to be 10 mph, but at Lightfoot’s request, the council reduced it to 6 mph during the 2021 budget season. She claimed that the change was necessary to make roads safer. Critics argued that she was looking for more money to help balance the city’s budget.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Black-owned company to bring 6 grocers to South, West sides

Two years after a grocery chain abruptly closed its doors to South Side neighbors, a Black-owned company will use city funding to bring the store back to the community — and it’s not stopping there. Yellow Banana, which owns and operates grocery stores under the Save A Lot...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Joliet, IL
wjol.com

Shorewood: Clean Up Will Take Time Following Massive Fertilizer Fire Last Week

Edgewater retention pond, dead fish from water runoff following Tri-County Stockdale fire in Shorewood. The Village of Shorewood asking people not fish in ponds near the fertilizer fire last week at Tri-County Stockdale until the all clear is given. Water runoff has killed fish in at least one pond. Shorewood Mayor CC DeBold says sandbags were used to stop water runoff into the DuPage River. Nearly 1-million gallons of water was used to douse the fire that demolished Tri-County Stockdale on Tuesday, July 19th. The business sold fertilizer, weed and feed. No one was injured and animals inside were saved. Local, state and federal agencies have been on site for the clean-up.
SHOREWOOD, IL
959theriver.com

Wheaton VFW Hires Lawyer After Complaints from Nearby Resident(s)

I’ll be honest…knowing nothing about the finer details, I have to side with the VFW here. It appears the Wheaton VFW Post 2164 is having to legally defend themselves from actions that a nearby resident (or residents?) are not happy with. To be fair, I do not know the other side to this story, but from what I do know about how VFW’s work, the good the provide local veterans and community members, and their overall respectfulness, it’s hard to believe they are doing anything to necessitate hiring a lawyer…but here we are.
WHEATON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#In The Future#Old National Bank#Rialto Square Theatre
wanderwisdom.com

Exploring Pilcher Park in Joliet, Illinois

Lisa lives near Pilcher Park and loves accessing the park to explore nature and wildlife. Pilcher Park is located on land that used to belong to the Higginbotham family, who settled the area in the early 1800s. Hickory Creek, which runs through the forest preserve, also ran directly through the Higginbotham family farm. Harlow Higginbotham sold the acreage to Robert Pilcher in 1920, who then turned around and donated the land to the Joliet Park District. It is located on the outskirts of the Chicago metropolitan area.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows moment when tornado plowed through Naperville strip mall this past weekend

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- New surveillance video shows a tornado flinging around plywood and pieces of buildings like toys in Naperville. AS CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, many business owners at the strip mall on the northeast corner of Route 59 and 95th Street consider themselves lucky. Most were not there as the new surveillance video picked up some intense moments from the twister early Saturday morning.
NAPERVILLE, IL
1077 WRKR

A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
bhhschicago.com

116 S Prospect Street

Welcome home! As you go through the front door, you will enjoy the natural light in the living room as well as the OPEN CONCEPT layout of the kitchen and dining areas. In the kitchen, you have plenty of cabinet space, solid surface counter tops, a nice bay window with a view of the front yard, and NEW stainless-steel appliances. The adjacent dining room provides access to a SCREENED IN PORCH that is perfect to entertain friends and family. You will notice the sloped ceilings throughout the home provide a sense of amplitude and enhance the natural light, complementing the FRESHLY PAINTED walls and beautifully refinished HARDWOOD floors. Newer windows will help make this an energy efficient home. There are three bedrooms in the main floor with nice closet space each. A full UPDATED BATHROOM completes the main floor of the house. But wait! there is a FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT for you to enjoy. Down a flight of stairs, you will find a large recreation room, as well as an area that could be used as family room. Next to this area, there is another newly UPDATED BATHROOM. A very spacious laundry room with plenty of room for storage and NEW washer and dryer complete the finished basement. In addition to the screened porch, the back yard is very large and FULLY FENCED for privacy. And YES, there's more...at the back of the yard you will find a 21x23 enclosed space that will be great as a work room or just additional storage. The location cannot be beat! This home is blocks from the College Ave Metra station, Hoffman Park and Triangle Park. Here, you will have the convenience of being very close to both downtown Wheaton and Glen Ellyn while living in a quiet street lined with mature trees. Award-winning SD 200 schools complete the package. This home is also available as a rent-to-own.
WHEATON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy