Three Chinese citizens killed in vehicle crash involving tow truck in Toms River

By Ken Serrano and Erik Larsen, Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

Editor's Note: The company that owned the tow truck was Legacy Towing, the name was incorrect in Friday's Asbury Park Press.

TOMS RIVER - A collision between a tow truck and another vehicle claimed the lives of three people early Friday, a law enforcement official said.

The accident occurred at Hospital Drive and Lakehurst Road shortly before 12:30 a.m.

An initial investigation has determined that Tina Dung, 21, of Maryland, was stopped at a red light when she proceeded through the intersection before the light had turned green, according to the Toms River Police Department.

Dung’s vehicle then collided with a flatbed wrecker from Legacy Towing going east on Lakehurst Road, Jillian Messina, a department spokeswoman, said.

Three passengers in Dung’s car — all citizens of China from the same family — were killed as a result of the impact, Messina said.

The victims on Friday night had only been identified as a 54-year-old man, a 52-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, she said.

Dung sustained minor injuries in the crash and received a ticket for failure to observe a traffic signal, Messina said.

Neither the driver nor a passenger of the tow truck were injured, she said.

The crash remains under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officers Terry Warrenand Michael Cassidy, and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Since the beginning of 2020, Toms River has seen the most fatal crashes in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Friday’s collision makes it 18.

More: Fatal collisions have risen sharply in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Why?

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime, local issues and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or kserrano@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Three Chinese citizens killed in vehicle crash involving tow truck in Toms River

