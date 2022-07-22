ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Judge’s misconduct leads to new trial for convicted drug trafficker

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A man who is serving 23 years behind bars for drug trafficking will get a new trial.

The opinion from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is more fallout from a sex scandal involving an Oklahoma City judge that came to light last year.

The reversal could be part of a larger trend.

In March 2021, Oklahoma County District Judge Timothy Henderson resigned after three female attorneys accused him of sexual misconduct. A local attorney said there could be a string of new trials because of the opinion.

“I think without confidence that the judge and whoever else is involved in the case are impartial, the confidence in our judicial system completely collapses,” Overman Legal Group attorney Benjamin Munda said.

In the opinion, the court said Aaron Lamar Fort deserves a new trial. Justices cited judicial bias caused by a sexual relationship between the prosecutor in the case and the judge, Henderson.

Fort’s public defender welcomed the opinion.

“Justice has been served today. Mr. Fort’s constitutional right to a fair trial has been protected,” Assistant Public Defender Hallie Bovos said.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said: “Mr. Fort deserves a fair trial; and with the decision by the Court today, he will receive one. When the Court’s Mandate is filed, the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office will be prepared to re-try Mr. Fort.”

Munda said he has cases he has worked he thinks need second looks or possibly even new trials.

“I was disgusted along with everybody else, I think, not only because it undermines confidence in the entire judicial system, but I think it impacted dozens of my clients,” he said.

He said there could be hundreds of cases with similar circumstances that he argues deserve a new look.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Search for witness who performed CPR on fallen Edmond officer

EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma City area police are looking for the man they say initiated CPR on an Edmond Motorcycle Sergeant in a deadly crash last week. At just 38 years old, Sgt. C.J. Nelson, became the first Edmond police officer killed in the line of duty. Nelson was involved in a multi-vehicle crash while on his motorcycle July 19.
EDMOND, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
81K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy