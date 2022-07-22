Beyonce Drops 2 New Versions of ‘Break My Soul,’ Reveals ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Art

Click here to read the full article.

Can’t wait for Beyonce ‘s Renaissance to drop? Lucky for the Beyhive, the star shared not one, not two, but three things related to the set on Friday (July 22) to tide fans over until the album arrives in a week.

For those itching for new music , it’s not a second new song, but Queen Bey shared two versions of lead single “Break My Soul” — an instrumental take, and an a capella option. While the a capella version is stripped of the infectious house beat, Beyonce’s stunning voice is on full display.

The superstar also unveiled the alternate art for the limited edition vinyl for Renaissance . As shown in a video shared to her Instagram and TikTok accounts, the cover will still feature Bey atop the same mystical Patronus-like horse. But gone are the simple black background, her long blonde locks and the barely there silver outfit.

Instead, the alternate cover harkens back to — surprise, surprise — art from the Renaissance era, with the background featuring a painting of a majestic white horse, complete with partial red curtain draped around the background. Beyonce is still astride the horse, but for the limited-edition vinyl, she’s wearing a white cowboy hat with a silver headpiece that hides her hair. While the silver outfit on this cover is still slinky, it covers up considerably more of her body, and features sparkling silver chains that drape her arms and legs, as white, feathery poofs hang along the body of the horse.

The inside of the vinyl sleeve, when opened up, reveals an image of Beyonce lying back on the horse, cowboy hat in her right hand, mic held in her left as she sings. The vinyl will also feature four closeups of the-singer songwriter, one for each side of the two inner sleeves.

Fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland was delighted by the vinyl art reveal. “AYYYYYYYEEEEEE,” she commented on Beyonce’s post.

Renaissance arrives Friday, July 29, with the limited-edition vinyl shipping the same day.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Bey explained of her upcoming release when she first unveiled the album art in late June. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment.”

Listen to the two new versions of “Break My Soul” below, and check out the vinyl art:

