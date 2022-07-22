Small turtles bought online linked to salmonella outbreak affecting children

Tiny turtles linked to Salmonella Interviews with sick people people, laboratory data and purchase information show that small turtles with shells less than 4 inches long are the culprit. (Dgennaro, Wikimedia Commons)

SEATTLE — Small turtles have sickened people in 11 states, including Washington.

So far, 15 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of salmonella. Two of those people are in Washington.

Many people affected in the outbreak are children.

Five people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Interviews with sick people, laboratory data and purchase information show that small turtles with shells less than 4 inches long are the culprit. Most people reported buying small turtles online. Half the people who bought their turtles online purchased them from a website called myturtlestore.com, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There is a federal law banning the sale of small turtles as pets.

Because some people recover from salmonella without seeing a doctor or being tested, the real number of sick people is likely higher than the number reported, the CDC said.

People should only buy turtles with shells longer than 4 inches and from reputable pet stores or rescue organizations.

Those with pet turtles should always wash their hands after touching, feeding or caring for their turtle.

The reptiles are not recommended for children under 5, adults who are 65 or older or people with weakened immune systems who are likely to get a serious illness from germs that turtles can carry.

For more information, see the investigation notice from the CDC.

