Fayetteville, AR

Stromberg Earns Spot on Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List

By Oliver Grigg
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ Ricky Stromberg is one of 40 players on the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy, which is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding center. The Tulsa, Okla., native anchored Arkansas’ offensive line last season, starting all 13 games at center...

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Stromberg Tabbed to Outland Trophy Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ Ricky Stromberg is one of 89 players on the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, which is awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman. The Tulsa, Okla., native anchored Arkansas’ offensive line last season, starting all 13 games at center...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Catalon, Pool on Nagurski Trophy Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon and linebacker Bumper Pool were named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football. Catalon and Pool are two of 85 defensive standouts on this year’s watch...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Catalon Lands on Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Jalen Catalon has been selected to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list, which is presented annually to the nation’s top defensive back. Catalon is one of 35 players to be named to the list and one of six...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Harold Horton: Born To Coach

Hogs+ Senior Contributor Clay Henry recently sat down with Harold Horton, Louis Campbell, Tim Horton, and Mike Boschetti to tell the stories of one of Arkansas’ most important figures. Watch it on Hogs+ here. When first approached about doing interviews and podcasts for Hogs+ there were certain topics that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 167: Harold Horton

If you were building a Mount Rushmore of important figures in Arkansas football history, there’s no doubt that Frank Broyles would be on there. But right there with him would be Harold Horton. Horton’s ties to the Razorbacks — and the state of Arkansas — run deep. He was part of three Southwest Conference championship teams in the early ‘60s under Frank Broyles, who then hired him as an assistant coach — a position he would hold for 13 years. After an unceremonious end to his time as a Razorback assistant and two years in the business sector, Horton was hired as the head coach at Central Arkansas, where he would win two NAIA national championships in eight seasons. He would return to Arkansas in 1990, working in football operations, before eventually serving as the president of the Razorback Foundation. All told, Horton had a major impact on the Hog football program for nearly 40 years. In this episode, Hogs+ senior contributor Clay Henry tells the story of Razorback great Harold Horton, with help from former Arkansas players and coaches like Tim Horton, Louis Campbell and Mike Boschetti.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Lauren Williams

Trained at Aspire Gymnastics in Bentonville, Ark., the program’s first in-state recruit in over 10 years… Swept the podium at 2022 Arkansas state meet, winning each event and all-around with new career high vault (9.900), floor (9.675) and all-around (38.400) scores.. 2022 regional floor champion with a score of 9.575, along with second and third place finishes on beam and vault… Placed seventh on vault and 15th all-around at 2022 Development Program Nationals… 2019 Arkansas state vault and floor champion and placed third all-around… Her mother, Theresa, was a diver at Arkansas and father, Bruce, was a strength coach in the athletic department.
BENTONVILLE, AR

