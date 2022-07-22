ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

Amber Alert: Police search for 11-year-old girl out of Missouri City, suspect in her abduction

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KXAN) — Police near Houston are searching for an 11-year-old girl they believe is in danger and a man in connection with her abduction.

An Amber Alert notice said Imani Stephens was last seen around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Dry Creek Drive in Missouri City, which is a little less than 20 miles southwest of Houston.

She’s described as Black with black hair and brown eyes. She’s about 5’2″ tall and weighs 111 pounds. Police said she also has scars on both her wrists.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a black-and-gray shirt with black-striped red letters, multi-colored sweatpants and Crocs.

Suspicious death near Waterloo Park, no suspect in custody

Authorities are also looking for Daniel Diaz, 28, related to her disappearance. He was last heard from in Missouri City. He’s described as having brown hair and eyes. He’s about 5’8″ tall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VezOO_0gp0pQSG00
Police in Missouri City are searching for an 11-year-old girl and a 28-year-old man in connection with her abduction. (Texas DPS Photos)

Police believe Diaz is driving a gray, new model pickup truck. The license plate number isn’t known.

If you have any information about the abduction, call the Missouri City Police Department at (281) 403-8700.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Police arrest, charge man in deadly stickup robbery in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested and charged a man with the stickup robbery and shooting death of a man in southeast Houston on Sunday evening. Rayveon Deanthony Williams, 20, was charged with capital murder on Tuesday. Police identified Williams as the suspect in the shooting death of an unidentified 62-year-old man at the 6600 block of Ledbetter Street on Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Missouri City, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Missouri City, TX
Crime & Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 UNCOVERS THEFT RING-MAY BE OTHER VICTIMS

On July 14, 2022, one of Constable “Rowdy” Hayden’s Deputies took a civil call from an individual that owns mobile homes and rents to people in the area. The caller stated he believes a current tenant, with past due rent, was attempting to sell a mobile home without the owner’s consent. The Deputy opened an investigation and began looking into the suspicious activity and found that two tenants were contacting possible victims through various means and online. After contact, the suspects would meet victims at the house, take a down payment or provide a bill of sale after taking large sums of money, then block all communication with the victims. On July 22, 2022, an undercover operation with members of the Pct. The criminal Investigation Division safely took the two suspects into custody. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office accepted charges of Felony Theft on both suspects. The investigation leads to the belief that there may be more possible victims scammed by the suspects. If anyone has any further information about possible victims we need to know. Please contact dispatch and ask to speak with a Pct. 4 Deputy, 936.760.5800. This is still an ongoing case and more charges can be forthcoming. Constable Hayden stated, “I am so proud of our Deputies, they consistently go the extra mile, dig extra deep and work these cases to the very end.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Click2Houston.com

Man charged for role in deadly shooting at business parking lot in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged for his role in the shooting death of another man Saturday in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Cedric Brown, 23, was been charged with murder for the shooting death of a man. The victim’s identity victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Texas Dps#Abduction#Violent Crime#Crocs#Nexstar Media Inc
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Shooting Suspect Found in Houston, Charged with Murder

UPDATE: Lafayette Police believe they have the man responsible for the July 9th homicide that happened on N. Pierce Street. 20-year-old Devin Celestine of Lafayette was picked up by the United States Marshall's Service out of Houston, Texas, on Thursday, July 21st. He has been booked into the Harris County Jail on warrants for one count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Second-Degree Murder.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 25

Human remains found in a backyard Houston home in BBQ pit

HOUSTON — Houston police discovered human skeletal remains during the afternoon of July 12. Officers responded to the residence located at 5207 Peach Creek Drive after receiving a call about remains found in a barbeque pit behind the home, according to Sgt. G. Dunn and Det. J. Gardner of the homicide division of the department.
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy