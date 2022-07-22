ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Championship brings skeet shooters from around country to Casper

By Dan Cepeda
Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — Nearly 100 people from multiple states are in Casper for the 2022 Wyoming State Sporting Clays Championship. The competition started Thursday morning at the Casper Skeet Club and continues through the final championship rounds on Sunday, according to Casper Skeet Club Vice President Bo Bohannon....

