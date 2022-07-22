Championship brings skeet shooters from around country to Casper

The National High School Finals Rodeo came to its conclusion last Saturday at Gillette, Wyoming. The highlight for the area and state of Nebraska came in the steer wrestling event where Coy Johnston of Stapleton is the national champion. Johnston had a combined time of 13.79 on three runs at the national high school finals rodeo to win the average. Johnston had the fastest time in the first go round at 4.14 seconds then followed that up with a time of 4.86 in the second go which was 7th best in the round and posted the 4th best time in the short go Saturday night at 4.79. Taydon Gorsuch of Gering finished in the top 20 of the event placing 17th in the average. Sid Miller of Merna had a top ten finish in the tie down roping. Miller placed 8th in the average by posting times of 10.25 seconds in the first go round, 13.14 in the second go, and 9.57 seconds in the short go. Carter Anderson of Merriman, NE finished 11th in the event. Spencer DeNaeyer of Seneca placed in the top 15 of the nation in the barebacks finsihing tied for 11th in the average. DeNaeyer had a qualified ride in all three rounds posting a score of 71 in the first go round, 72 in the 2nd go, and a 66 in the short go on Saturday night.

STAPLETON, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO