Maine State

Treworgy Family Orchards Reveals 2022 Corn Maze

By Paul Wolfe
 4 days ago
An annual area corn maze has been revealed and opens this weekend. While summer is still in full swing, fall will be here soon. The season of pumpkin spice everything, apple picking, and corn mazes is around the corner. Well, you won't have to wait long for a corn maze adventure....

94.3 WCYY

Maine’s Most Beautiful Insect is the Hummingbird Moth

The Hummingbird Moth is classified as an insect but is as beautiful as a delicate bird. They are the most amazing 'bug' I've ever seen, and I still can't believe that they're actually called insects. I understand there are criteria the creature meets that earn that term. But, I mean, look at it. This is not the kind of thing you brush at frantically when discovering it on your arm. It has the type of beauty that can make people stop in their tracks just to watch. I caught a few pictures of a hummingbird moth that stopped by to visit our yard in Orrington.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Widespread, quick growing invasive plant infesting Maine lakes

THOMPSON LAKE, Maine — The beauty of Maine’s lakes brings millions of people to the state every year. Some of those lakes hide something beneath the surface: Milfoil. Milfoil is an invasive plant that grows fast and wide. It clogs boats and makes swimming uncomfortable. On Thompson Lake,...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Blockbuster Movies Sort of Make a Comeback in Maine… In a Way

We’re all familiar with the adorable free libraries scattered around your town and sprinkled across different neighborhoods. The tiny boxes sit in someone’s yard and are filled with free books open for anyone to grab a book or leave one behind. It’s the cutest and most perfect way to get rid of an old book you’ll never read again and grab a new one to enjoy.
mainepublic.org

Why the year 1972 was pivotal in shaping the state of Maine

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date April 27, 2022); no calls will be taken. The April issue of DownEast magazine focused on 1972—and made the case that one year was pivotal in Maine’s history. We’ll explore that premise and learn about what happened here 50 years ago, from shifts in Maine’s power dynamics to old industries making way for new economic opportunities—all while trying to preserve the state’s natural and historic heritage.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Cool Off This Summer With an Incredible Swimming Hole Under a Covered Bridge in Maine

In Maine, most of us are not blessed with a pool in our backyards or season passes to our favorite water park. What we are blessed with is a ton of water options to cool off when the summer temperatures start getting a little too hot and sticky. One of those options is something that may check a couple of boxes for you: a chance to see a covered bridge AND enjoy a swimming hole that exists right next to it.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Why the Maine Wild Blueberry is King and Should Get More Respect

Superfoods continue to be all the rage, especially in these times of sickness prevention. One of the true dynamos in that category is the versatile blueberry. The blueberry is known for being one of the most healthy foods there is. According to verywellfit.com, these little berries are loaded with antioxidants...
MAINE STATE
Down East

The Maine Lobster Festival Returns for a Big Anniversary

Pounds of lobster reserved for the Maine Eating Tent. The festival’s jumbo-size cooker can, at max capacity, churn out a whopping 1,600 pounds of lobster in just 15 minutes. In addition to traditional lobster dinners, other lobster fare includes rolls, mac and cheese, bisque, risotto balls, and wontons.
I-95 FM

Woman With World’s Largest Gape Eats Maine’s Biggest Lobster Roll

There was a Guinness Book Of World Records winner in Maine over the weekend, and she brought her appetite!. Samantha Ramsdell is a TikTok star star, with an incredibly big mouth. So big in fact, that she is a Guinness World Records title holder, for "World's Largest Mouth Gape", so why not head to Maine, to try the self-proclaimed "World's Largest Lobster Roll"
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Thousands of acres of western Maine land conserved

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A huge moment in the fight to conserve Maine’s forests. That’s how local officials describe recent news about thousands of acres of western Maine land. The Forest Society of Maine announced the closing of the 8,175-acre Coburn Gore Forest project. This previously unprotected area...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly

Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine is expecting a less than stellar tourism season and we're going to miss those "people from away."
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Maine Will Be Getting Two Spaceports In The Next Few Years

For a few months, we have been hearing that Maine was on the verge of getting a spaceport. Now, it looks like we have gotten one step closer to that being a reality. According to WMTW, the Maine Space Grant Consortium has been awarded $1.2 million. The grant will reportedly be backed up by an additional $400,000 in state and local funds.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Mainers Infuriated With Constant Sewage Leaks Closing This Maine Harbor

Something stinks over at Wells Harbor right now in Maine -- literally. Over the last couple of weeks, the Wells Police Department has had to post notifications about issues of sewage leaks that have led to the essential closing of the Harbor. It all started just two weeks ago on July 8, when the Wells Police Department posted about the initial sewage leak that had restricted swimming, fishing, or shellfish harvesting between the Jetty.
WELLS, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine’s the place to be when the world is on fire

Fact is, though, it’s been hot here, too. At the end of last week we had temps in the ‘90s. Very unusual. My sister and brother-in-law squatted at our place when their rental became too hot. I was at Ames True Value - the BEST hardware store in...
WISCASSET, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Maine Marine Experts’ Tips on How to Safely Swim with Sharks

With more and more sharks being spotted off the coast of Maine, marine experts are offering some tips on how to stay safe. Let me be clear. I'm not saying that there are ways to stay safe in the water once you've spotted a shark. But the fact is, there are sharks in the ocean and an increasing number of the larger ones are heading to the coast of Maine for our abundance of seals. So it's vital that we learn more about how to have fun in the water while being mindful of the fact that we might be sharing the space with predators. In Maine, the risk of a shark attack is very small, but it's not impossible. This was, sadly, proven in 2020 when a woman visiting from New York City was fatally attacked by a Great White shark while swimming in a black wetsuit off Bailey Island. The death of Julie Dimperio Holowach was the first fatal shark attack in Maine's history.
MAINE STATE
