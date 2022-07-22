ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Triple H Returns To Executive Position As WWE EVP, Talent Relations

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that effective immediately, Paul Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations. “I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations....

www.fightful.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
