ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Bananas may improve heart health, especially for women

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohwTw_0gp0lsXy00

It may sound bananas, but new research shows eating this potassium-rich food can improve heart health.

Avocados and salmon also are high in potassium, helping counteract the negative effects of salt in the diet and lowering blood pressure, researchers said. Other potassium-rich foods include a variety of vegetables, fruits, nuts, beans, dairy products and fish.

"It is well known that high salt consumption is associated with elevated blood pressure and a raised risk of heart attacks and strokes," said study author Dr. Liffert Vogt, a professor of clinical nephrology and renal physiology at Amsterdam University Medical Centers in the Netherlands.

"Health advice has focused on limiting salt intake but this is difficult to achieve when our diets include processed foods," he said. "Potassium helps the body excrete more sodium in the urine. In our study, dietary potassium was linked with the greatest health gains in women."

The study included close to 25,000 British men and women between 40 and 79 years of age who were part of a research study between 1993 and 1997. Participants completed questionnaires about their lifestyle habits and their blood pressure and urine samples were analyzed.

Urinary sodium and potassium were used to gauge dietary intake.

The researchers found that as potassium consumption in women went up, blood pressure went down. And as potassium consumption rose, so did women's blood pressure.

Every 1-gram increase in daily potassium was associated with a 2.4 mm Hg lower systolic blood pressure for these women. No link between potassium and blood pressure was found in men.

Participants were followed a median of 19.5 years (meaning half were followed longer, half for a shorter time). During that time, 55% of participants were hospitalized or died due to heart disease.

After adjusting for such factors as age, sex, body mass index, use of tobacco, alcohol and lipid-lowering drugs, diabetes and prior heart attack or stroke, researchers found that people with the highest potassium intake had a 13% lower risk of heart-related problems compared to those with the lowest intake.

Men had a 7% lower risk of heart problems and women an 11% lower risk, the study found. The amount of salt in the diet did not influence the relationship between potassium and heart events in either sex, researchers said.

The findings were published Friday in European Heart Journal.

"The results suggest that potassium helps preserve heart health, but that women benefit more than men," Vogt said in a journal news release. "The relationship between potassium and cardiovascular events was the same regardless of salt intake, suggesting that potassium has other ways of protecting the heart on top of increasing sodium excretion."

The World Health Organization recommends adults consume at least 3.5 grams of potassium and fewer than 2 grams of sodium (5 grams of salt) daily.

A 4-ounce banana has 375 mg of potassium; 5.5 ounces of cooked salmon has 780 mg; a nearly 5-ounce potato has 500 mg, and 1 cup of milk has 375 mg.

"Our findings indicate that a heart healthy diet goes beyond limiting salt to boosting potassium content," Vogt said. "Food companies can help by swapping standard sodium-based salt for a potassium salt alternative in processed foods. On top of that, we should all prioritize fresh, unprocessed foods since they are both rich in potassium and low in salt."

More information

Dietary Guidelines for Americans offers more information on potassium-rich foods.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 3

Ann6
3d ago

I eat a banana almost every day. It helps to keep my potassium levels where they need to be.

Reply
8
Related
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bananas#Heart Health#European Heart Journal#Diseases#General Health#British
Popculture

Lay's Potato Chips Recalled

Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts

Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

Is Cranberry Juice Good For Your Kidneys?

According to the Advanced Urology Institute, our kidneys are amazing organs. They filter toxins, waste, and excess water from approximately 200 quarts of blood daily to keep our bodies feeling their best. Considering how much work the kidneys put in for us every day, it's no wonder they may benefit from a boost now and then to ensure optimal function. There are dozens of home remedies out there, and you may have heard that cranberry juice can help with kidney-related issues. But is cranberry juice really good for your kidneys? That depends.
HEALTH
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
HAIR CARE
Verywell Health

What Are the Symptoms of Omicron BA.5?

Omicron BA.5 is now the dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States.Experts said that while this subvariant may be more capable of evading natural and vaccine-induced immunity, BA.5 symptoms are similar to those caused by earlier versions of Omicron. It is very hard to distinguish one variant from the other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

New miracle drug may increase the human lifespan to 200 years

A new miracle drug could increase the human lifespan by up to 200 years. Dr. Andrew Steele, a British computational biologist recently published a new book on the longevity of human life. In the book, the doctor argues that it is completely feasible for humans to live beyond our standard 100-year lifespan thanks to a new type of drug.
HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
404K+
Followers
61K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy