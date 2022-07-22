Jack White performs 'If I Die Tomorrow' on 'Late Show'

July 22 (UPI) -- Jack White took to the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 47-year-old singer and musician performed his song "If I Die Tomorrow" during Thursday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

"If I Die Tomorrow" appears on White's album Entering Heaven Alive, released Friday.

Entering Heaven Alive also features the songs "A Tip From You to Me," "All Along the Way," "Help Me Along," "Love is Selfish," "I've Got You Surrounded (With My Love)," "Queen of the Bees," "A Tree on Fire from Within," "Please God, Don't Tell Anyone," "A Madman from Manhattan" and "Taking Me Back (Gently)."

White released a lyric video for "A Tip From You to Me."

On The Late Show, White and host Stephen Colbert also took part in a segment called "Maybe Dropping Soon" where Colbert showed fake album covers featuring himself and White.

The "albums" included Fennel, Dill, Tarragon & Chives from Colbert & White and Cirque du Psycho by French Kiss.

Entering Heaven Alive is White's second album of 2022 following Fear of Dawn, released in April.