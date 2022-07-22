2023 NFL Draft

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 12 of her 24 points in the first quarter as the Las Vegas Aces raced to an early 23-point lead, then held on for a 93-83 victory over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night to win the second WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship. Plum, who won the All-Star MVP in Chicago a few weeks ago, hit six of her nine 3-point attempts. Chelsea Gray had 19 points — including nine pivotal ones in the third quarter — and earned MVP of the game. “My team balled out today. We hooped,” Gray said. “I know I’m the MVP right now, this should go to them right there. Super proud of this team and everything we accomplished.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO