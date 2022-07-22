Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in doubt for soccer match after wasp stings

July 22 (UPI) -- French striker Alexandre Lacazette sustained about a dozen wasp stings while in a Dutch forest, putting his playing status in doubt for Olympique Lyonnais' soccer friendlies this weekend in the Netherlands.

Sources told ESPN, L'Equipe and fellow French publication Le Progres that the incident occurred when Lacazette and other Lyon players participated in a team paintball trip in the Dutch city of Sint-Michielsgestel. Several of the stings occurred on his face and he required treatment.

The publications reported that wasps also stung Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, but his injuries weren't as serious. Lacazette is being monitored daily to determine if he can play in Lyon's two weekend matches.

Lyon posted a photo of Lacazette, as he sported paintball gear in the forest, Thursday on social media.

Lacazette, 31, made his senior-team level debut in 2010 at Lyon. He left the French Ligue 1 club in 2017 to join Arsenal of England's Premier League. Lacazette left the Gunners this off-season to return to Lyon.

He scored 200 goals in 481 games for both clubs.

Lyon will start the preseason slate with a game against Willen on Saturday morning in Tilburg. Lyon then will take on Feyenoord on Sunday morning in Rotterdam.