Trying adds kids (and actual jokes) to the sickeningly sweet mix for season 3 [Apple TV+ recap]

By Scout Tafoya
Cult of Mac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrying, the Apple TV+ series that is the Full House to Ted Lasso’s Coach, returns this week for a richly unwarranted third season. The show, a smug and naggingly pleasant look at two well-to-do narcissists who want to raise children for some reason, finally fulfills Jason and Nikki’s dream of parenthood...

www.cultofmac.com

