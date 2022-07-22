Trying adds kids (and actual jokes) to the sickeningly sweet mix for season 3 [Apple TV+ recap]

Earlier this week, Hulu released a new teaser for Season 5 of the critically acclaimed series, The Handmaid's Tale giving us a chilling look at what's to come when the series returns this fall, and now we're getting even more information about the upcoming season and a new face that's joining the cast. According to TVLine, New Amsterdam star Genevieve Angelson has joined the cast for Season 5, and she may be a serious threat not only for June (Elisabeth Moss) but for the women of Canada in the series as well.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO