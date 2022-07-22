ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man injured in motorcycle crash dies

By Vivian Muniz
 4 days ago
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a man has died after crashing with another car while riding a motorcycle in Monroe County.

According to the coroner, Michael Bobitka, 61, of East Stroudsburg, was operating a motorcycle on Wednesday when a crash occurred with another car at the intersection of North 5th Street and Oakwood Avenue in Stroud Township around 6:30 p.m.

The coroner says Bobitka was pronounced dead later that evening at Lehigh Valley Hospital due to blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

Stroud Area Regional Police along with the coroner’s office is continuing the investigation into the crash.

