MPCA reviews proposed Crookston soybean plant

CROOKSTON, Minn. – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency released its draft Environmental Assessment Worksheet for the planned Epitome Energy soybean processing facility in Crookston. Epitome Energy is planning...
(KNSI) – More utilities plan to bring energy to central Minnesota from other parts of the state. Late last week Xcel Energy announced it intends to build a 120-mile power line ending in Becker. On Monday, Minnesota Power and Great River Energy said they are looking to construct a transmission line stretching from Itasca County south to substations in Benton and Sherburne Counties.
Photo courtesy United States Department of Agriculture. Last week’s visits to Minnesota ethanol refineries by the campaigns of Gov. Tim Walz and his likely GOP opponent Scott Jensen were a reminder that whatever their differences, Minnesota Democrats and Republicans are united in their commitment to turning corn into gasoline. According to a report by the University of Minnesota Extension, nearly one third of Minnesota’s corn crop was converted into ethanol last year.
Carrie Jennings flits around the South Fork Crow River like a water bug in the old one-seat canoe she bought years ago for $100, then pauses midstream to peer down at the brown water. "This is crazy cloudy," she mutters. She has come to check out this upper reach of...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum wants a federal review of a Chinese company’s purchase of land in North Dakota put on the fast track. The review, requested by Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, would ensure the sale for a wet corn milling plant is not detrimental to national security.
DULUTH, MN -- Minnesota Power and Great River Energy plan to build a double-circuit 345-kV transmission line stretching from northern Minnesota to central Minnesota. Leaders announced these plans Monday. The approximately 150-mile transmission line will run from Minnesota Power’s Iron Range Substation in Itasca County to Great River Energy’s Benton...
The proposed Fufeng project took another step forward in Grand Forks last night (Monday) as the city council gave preliminary approval to an updated development agreement for the corn milling plant. The 152 page document includes a $5 million dollar Letter of Credit in case the project fails to materialize.
The window for pandemic frontline workers to seek cash from Minnesota's hero pay program closed Friday, and officials will soon start winnowing the vast list of applicants. The state received nearly 1.1 million applications as of Wednesday. Minnesotans had until Friday afternoon to submit their requests, and a Department of Labor and Industry spokesperson expected application submissions to climb in the final days.
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Teachers in Grand Forks, Hunter, Linton and Bismarck are finalists for the 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year Award. Ivona Todorovic, of Grand Forks, an English Language instructor at Grand Forks Red River High School who teaches students who are not native English speakers;
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fears are growing that a recession is coming, so FOX 9 wanted to find out the chances of that happening and how Minnesotans’ wallets would fare if it does. A recession is often defined as gross domestic product, or GDP, declining for two straight quarters,...
Several states are providing aid to their residents. But many of these benefits are family-focused, for example:. New Relief Proposal For Low-Income New Jersey Families. Florida Families With Kids Will Get A Inflation Relief Check.
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota's 1.8% unemployment rate in June was the lowest ever recorded by a state over a half-century of recordkeeping. State officials say the low jobless rate is mostly a good thing. But it means employers and hiring agencies need to do a better job connecting with people they've previously overlooked, they say.
There was little fanfare when the Minnesota State Legislature quietly passed a new law allowing intoxicating levels of THC in edible products like gummies and beverages. However, there was plenty of fanfare when the law actually took effect July 1. “We have lines out the door,” said Steven Brown, CEO...
If you're looking to get out and enjoy the great outdoors before summer slips away on us and you don't want to turn into one big bug bite, here's some good news from the Minnesota DNR. While just about all of us enjoy getting outside during our fleeting summer months...
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A crypto mining company plans to redevelop a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into data center that may be used for the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday. Bitzero Blockchain Inc., which is backed...
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — People in Grand Forks can start dropping off storm debris for free at the city landfill. Crews from the city and Grand Forks Park District are making one pass of the entire city to pick up tree debris left from the storm Saturday morning.
Big, Minnesota towns have plenty of things with their name on them. There are shirts, probably necklaces, and for sure coffee mugs that say 'Minneapolis' or 'St. Paul'. But usually, items with small town names on them are few and far between. That's where Willow Larson comes in. Willow is...
The Matt Birk Burger: a topic of high political tension in Minnesota. After two St. Paul restaurants recently took the former Minnesota Vikings player and lieutenant governor candidate's burger off their menus due to his comments on abortion and women in careers, a West St. Paul restaurant is adding the item to their menus next month.
A record number of openly LGBTQ+ candidates are running for Minnesota Legislature in this year's midterm elections. What's happening: At least 11 candidates who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community will appear on ballots for the Aug. 9 primary, according to a list compiled by state Sen. Scott Dibble (DFL-Minneapolis). The big picture: Advocates say a record-breaking number of LGBTQ+ candidates are running across the nation as lawmakers in many states advance proposals that could curtail their rights. What they're saying: Dibble, who is gay, said the high interest from Minnesota candidates is "absolutely a response to [a]...
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Many law enforcement agencies are working together to cover different responsibilities for the State Fair. There will be officers inside the concerts and around the surrounding areas of the fairgrounds, including the parking lots. If you have any concerns and need an officer’s assistance their...
Comments / 0