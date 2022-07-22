MPCA reviews proposed Crookston soybean plant

Photo courtesy United States Department of Agriculture. Last week’s visits to Minnesota ethanol refineries by the campaigns of Gov. Tim Walz and his likely GOP opponent Scott Jensen were a reminder that whatever their differences, Minnesota Democrats and Republicans are united in their commitment to turning corn into gasoline. According to a report by the University of Minnesota Extension, nearly one third of Minnesota’s corn crop was converted into ethanol last year.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO