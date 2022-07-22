ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama unemployment rate ticks to record low in June

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago
Job applicants at a jobs fair (Nexstar, file)

ALABAMA (WHNT) – The State of Alabama has notched another record low unemployment rate.

June’s job numbers, released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor, show the preliminary, seasonally adjusted June unemployment rate ticked down to 2.6%. This is the third consecutive month the state has reported record low unemployment.

Alabama is working like never before, and the future continues to look brighter for our state and her people.

Gov. Kay Ivey

A record low 60,338 people were unemployed across the state, down from 61,585 in May and 79,439 in June 2021. 2,228,231 Alabamians were employed, up 5,306 from May and 59,902 from June 2021.

Job growth was bolstered with the education and health services sector adding 3,700 jobs in June, followed by the leisure and hospitality sector (+2,800), and the manufacturing sector (+1,700).

Since June 2021, 41,200 jobs have been added, with the most growth in the transportation and utilities sector (+7,200), the construction sector (+7,000), and the manufacturing sector (+6,700).

Shelby County had the lowest county-level unemployment rate in June – 2.3%, with two North Alabama counties (Cullman and Marshall) tied for second – 2.6%, and a four-way tie for third between four counties (Elmore, Limestone, Madison, Morgan at 2.7%). Trussville had the lowest city-level employment at 2%, with Vestavia Hills following at 2.1%, and a two-way tie between Alabaster and Madison rounding out the top three. Those two cities had a 2.2% unemployment rate.

Wilcox County had the highest county-level unemployment rate in June at 10.1%, with Perry County following at 8.3%, and Lowndes County at 7.5%. Selma had the highest city-level unemployment rate in June at 8.7%, with Prichard at 7.3%, and Bessemer at 5.2%.

