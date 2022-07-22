ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama unemployment rate ticks to record low in June

By Bobby Stilwell
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTThh_0gp0irls00
Job applicants at a jobs fair (Nexstar, file)

ALABAMA (WHNT) – The State of Alabama has notched another record low unemployment rate.

More News from WRBL

June’s job numbers, released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor, show the preliminary, seasonally adjusted June unemployment rate ticked down to 2.6%. This is the third consecutive month the state has reported record low unemployment.

Alabama is working like never before, and the future continues to look brighter for our state and her people.

Gov. Kay Ivey

A record low 60,338 people were unemployed across the state, down from 61,585 in May and 79,439 in June 2021. 2,228,231 Alabamians were employed, up 5,306 from May and 59,902 from June 2021.

Job growth was bolstered with the education and health services sector adding 3,700 jobs in June, followed by the leisure and hospitality sector (+2,800), and the manufacturing sector (+1,700).

Since June 2021, 41,200 jobs have been added, with the most growth in the transportation and utilities sector (+7,200), the construction sector (+7,000), and the manufacturing sector (+6,700).

Shelby County had the lowest county-level unemployment rate in June – 2.3%, with two North Alabama counties (Cullman and Marshall) tied for second – 2.6%, and a four-way tie for third between four counties (Elmore, Limestone, Madison, Morgan at 2.7%). Trussville had the lowest city-level employment at 2%, with Vestavia Hills following at 2.1%, and a two-way tie between Alabaster and Madison rounding out the top three. Those two cities had a 2.2% unemployment rate.

Wilcox County had the highest county-level unemployment rate in June at 10.1%, with Perry County following at 8.3%, and Lowndes County at 7.5%. Selma had the highest city-level unemployment rate in June at 8.7%, with Prichard at 7.3%, and Bessemer at 5.2%.

Comments / 1

Related
WRBL News 3

Gas prices starting to drop in Georgia and Alabama

(WRBL) – Families in Georgia and Alabama getting kids ready to head back to school may have a little relief in the carpool line when it comes to gas prices. Gas prices have surged all across the country recently, but we’re now starting to see decreasing prices in Georgia and Alabama. AAA currently shows gas […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Regulators amend and then approve Georgia Power energy plan

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia utility regulators on Thursday approved a plan that would shut down a number of Georgia Power Co.’s coal-fired power plants, but keep two units at a Cartersville power plant around until at least 2025. The decision came as the Georgia Public Service Commission approved Georgia Power’s plan to meet electricity demand […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Selma, AL
City
Prichard, AL
Local
Alabama Business
City
Bessemer, AL
City
Trussville, AL
City
Cullman, AL
City
Elmore, AL
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
WRBL News 3

State constitutional challenge to Georgia abortion law filed

ATLANTA (AP) – Abortion providers and advocacy groups have filed a new lawsuit challenging Georgia’s abortion law based on privacy protections in the state Constitution. The law passed in 2019 effectively bans most abortions about six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant. A federal judge ruled it unconstitutional and blocked it, […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Plane makes hard-landing in Smith Lake

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a small plane landing in Smith Lake Saturday afternoon in Cullman. According to ALEA troopers, the plane executed a hard-landing on Smith Lake near Crane Creek. The plane was not severely damaged and there were no reported injuries.
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#North Alabama#Ticks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WRBL News 3

2 Mexican men charged in deadly migrant smuggling

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Two Mexican men have been charged with a migrant smuggling attempt that ended in three deaths. Jose Luis Aguilera-Guzman and Jesus David Nuñez-Monreal allegedly led a group of migrants across the border into the New Mexico desert on July 19. According to...
EL PASO, TX
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy