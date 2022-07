PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found Tuesday morning on a mountain trail in north Phoenix. Around 8:30 a.m., crews were called out to a trail at North Mountain near 7th and Peoria avenues where a woman was found unresponsive. Firefighters found the woman was “beyond resuscitation efforts” and pronounced dead. Police say the woman did not have injuries, and no foul play is suspected.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO