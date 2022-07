JWST's keen infrared eyes can deliver observations of the furthest galaxies known. This is one of the goals of the telescope: to see further back into the past than any other instrument before. It appears that it is doing that very well. A few papers shared on the research repository ArXiV show that even from the first scientific data, there are dozens of galaxies from the first few hundred million years of the universe.

ASTRONOMY ・ 12 HOURS AGO