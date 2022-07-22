ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Alcohol, speed factors in Fox River boat crash: Report

whby.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSHKOSH, Wis. –A DNR report sheds more light on a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River earlier this month. Officers who investigated the crash say a powerboat owned by Jason Lindemann struck the On the Loos Cruise paddle-wheeler nearly head-on in the middle of...

www.whby.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Semi crashes into Wisconsin home; 8-month-old boy dead

TOWN OF VINLAND, Wis. - An 8-month-old boy is dead after a semi tractor/trailer crashed into a home in the Town of Vinland in Winnebago County on Monday, July 25. A Facebook post by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says multiple 911 calls came in about this incident just after 6 p.m. Officials say the semi had been traveling southbound on I-41 when it veered off the interstate through the fence line, crossed the frontage road, and crashed into an occupied residence on Green Valley Road.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman arrested after fiery crash in Calumet County

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year-old woman was arrested after a fiery crash in Calumet County Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the Sheboygan resident was arrested on a charge of Causing Injury While Operating Under the Influence. The victim of the crash is in critical but stable condition.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
WDBO

Officials: 8-month-old baby dies after semi tractor-trailer crashes into a Wisconsin house

VINLAND, Wis. — An 8-month-old baby has died after a semi crashed into a Wisconsin house Monday evening, officials say. According to a news release from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, around 6 p.m., multiple calls came through dispatch about a semi tractor-trailer that was involved in a crash. WSCO said the semi was traveling on Interstate 41 southbound when it had changed direction suddenly off the highway through a fence line, crossed a frontage road and crashed into a house.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Sheboygan Woman Arrested after Firey Rollover Crash

A 33-year-old Sheboygan woman was arrested after a firey crash in the Town of New Holstein early Monday morning. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reports getting the call shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Monday of a car on fire in a field off County Highway “A” north of Foundry Road, just southwest of New Holstein. Responders found a vehicle rolled over and on fire with a 44-year-old man trapped inside. Police, fire and EMS units were able to quickly remove him from from the vehicle, but had to perform lifesaving efforts before flighting him to Theda Clark Medical Center where he was reported in critical but stable condition.
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oshkosh, WI
Accidents
Oshkosh, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Oshkosh, WI
City
Fox Lake, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

More details emerge from serious traffic accident in Winnebago County

VINLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the serious traffic accident on Green Valley Road in the Town of Vinland. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., the Winnebago County 911 Communications Center received multiple calls about a semi that had been involved in a crash.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WNCY

High Cliff Campers Hospitalized Due to Weekend Storm Damage

HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Four people were hospitalized Saturday after a tree branch fell onto campers at High Cliff State Park, authorities said Monday. Some injuries were “significant,” according to Lt. Chris Shea, a Lake Winnebago Team Warden Supervisor, but he did not provide any more specific information.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-43 in Manitowoc County reopened

FRANCIS CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Just short of two hours after a crash closed all lanes of I-43 northbound in Manitowoc County, the highway is back open. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation say that the crash is cleared and all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. and was cleared around 1:25 p.m.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox River#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Dnr#The Loos Cruise
wearegreenbay.com

New Holstein man in critical condition after crash on CTH A, local deputies arrest driver

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 42-year-old man was trapped inside a burning vehicle early Monday morning and the driver was arrested, reports northeast Wisconsin deputies. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were notified of a rolled-over vehicle and a field fire on CTH A north of Foundry Rd. in the Town of New Holstein around 2:30 a.m. on July 25.
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Suspects wanted in theft of rare coin

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in the theft of a rare coin. The suspects are accused of stealing a gold coin from an antique store in the village of Denmark on Monday, July 25. The 1908 St. Gaudens twenty-dollar gold...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

7/22/22 Fox River Boat Collision Update

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a report and video of the July 9th crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh involving a 45-foot powerboat and two-story paddleboat. Seven of the 43 occupants and crew of the Riverboat suffered minor injuries, but one of them a 48 year-old woman was hospitalized with back injuries. There was substantial damage to the port side of the boat. Seven people were on the powerboat including the operator 52-year-old Jason Lindemann of Oshkosh who was charged for the incident. A 57-year-old man on the powerboat suffered back injuries and cuts to the face. The DNR says alcohol and excessive speed were several factors in the crash. But they also say careless and reckless operation, improper lookout, navigation rules violation, and operator inattention contributed to the crash. They estimate the powerboat was going between 21 and 40 miles an hour and the paddleboat 10 miles an hour.
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident shuts down portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday due to a traffic incident. Authorities say the accident happened near the 1200 block of Shawano Avenue. The road is now closed from Oneida Street to Ridge Road because a power pole was hit in the accident.
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Life at one of Wisconsin’s small airports

NEENAH, Wis. — The reason Keith Mustain runs a small airport isn’t overly complicated. “The reason I do it is I like the people,” the owner of Brennand Airport near Neenah said. “People in aviation are very friendly and you meet people from all around the world.”
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

No one injured in industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one is injured after an industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 600 block of Liberty Street around 4:00 p.m at Convergen Energy. Green Bay Battalion Chief Dave Kolz said...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

AVOID: Shawano Ave. in Green Bay, power pole struck

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay residents are being asked to avoid the area of Shawano Avenue, from Oneida Street to Ridge Road due to a Sunday afternoon traffic incident. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a power pole was struck in the 1200 block of Shawano...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan July 4 shooting, attempted homicide charges

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - LeMarr Washington, Jr., 22, of Sheboygan faces one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a July 4 shooting near 10th and Michigan in Sheboygan. Police responded after 11 p.m. and found a man who'd been shot on the steps of a home in the...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

Power pole crash closes portion of Shawano Avenue in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - People in Green Bay are being advised by the Green Bay Police Department to avoid Shawano Avenue from Oneida Street to Ridge Road due a power pole incident. The road is expected to be closed for approximately six hours. Residents should use Mason Street and Dousman...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Storm damage hits EAA grounds ahead of AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. — A strong thunderstorm causes damage at the EAA grounds in Oshkosh ahead of AirVenture 2022. EAA says the storm knocked down some trees and branches in the drive-in campgrounds, resulting in some property and vehicle damage. Some aircraft on Boeing Plaza was also damaged, along with the main gate of the AirVenture grounds.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Caregiver gets makeover after helping fiance recover from crash

APPLETON (WLUK) -- When Tina Burkert met Tony, he was recovering from a motorcycle crash. She would eventually find herself moving from her home in Illinois to Green Bay to help him heal. After proposing to her, Tony reached out to Josif Wittnik and proposed the idea of a Monday Morning Makeover!
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy