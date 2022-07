Drivers from across the country competed in the 2022 Knox County Mid-Summer Challenge on Sunday, July 24 at the Knox County Fairgrounds. The truck and tractor pull – a part of the OSTPA's Summer Circuit – attracted thousands to the grandstand on the first night of the fair. There will be a second pull – Part II of the Knox County Mid-Summer Challenge – on Saturday night at 6 p.m.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO