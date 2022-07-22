ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

2 children killed after tree falls on Birmingham home identified

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago
(CBS 42)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of two children who died after a tree fell onto a home in Birmingham during Thursday night’s severe weather event.

According to Coroner Bill Yates, a 3-month-old baby, identified as Jalaia Ford, and an 11 month old, identified as Journee Jones, were found trapped in the debris after a home in the 600 block of 10th Avenue West collapsed when a tree fell onto it around 5:28 p.m.

Both children were transported to Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead about an hour after arrival.

According to Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, an 11-year-old male is currently being treated at Children’s Hospital. He is in stable condition, but has significant injuries.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service assisted in rescuing two female adults that were also trapped under the home and tree. One woman was reported as having significant injuries and the other woman’s condition is currently unknown. Both were reported as being “coherent.”

