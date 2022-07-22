29 PALMS CITY TRUCK STOLEN FROM PARKS AND RECREATION PARKING LOT

The family of a missing Wonder Valley man are seeking the public’s help in looking for him. Albert Gonzalez, 27, went missing on Friday July 15th after leaving a Wonder Valley home on a 4 wheeler and heading west on Amboy road toward Twentynine Palms. Gonzalez was last seen leaving the Wonder Valley home in the early afternoon and texted family members that the four wheeler had a flat tire, but he was still making his way to his destination. By 11PM that night, the texts had stopped and neither Gonzalez or the four wheeler he was riding on have been seen since.

