Twentynine Palms, CA

29 PALMS CITY TRUCK STOLEN FROM PARKS AND RECREATION PARKING LOT

By Z107.7 News
By Z107.7 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParticularly brazen thieves stole a 29 Palms City truck from the Parks and Recreation office parking lot at Luckie Park Wednesday night....

z1077fm.com

z1077fm.com

WONDER VALLEY MAN MISSING AFTER LEAVING ON A QUAD

The family of a missing Wonder Valley man are seeking the public’s help in looking for him. Albert Gonzalez, 27, went missing on Friday July 15th after leaving a Wonder Valley home on a 4 wheeler and heading west on Amboy road toward Twentynine Palms. Gonzalez was last seen leaving the Wonder Valley home in the early afternoon and texted family members that the four wheeler had a flat tire, but he was still making his way to his destination. By 11PM that night, the texts had stopped and neither Gonzalez or the four wheeler he was riding on have been seen since.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

More break-ins reported in Palm Springs area

News Channel 3 continues to report break-ins throughout the Palm Springs area. The owner of AIM Mail Center off East Palm Canyon Drive also experienced a theft similar to the ones we recently reported. You can see surveillance video of the other break ins throughout the area here. When AIM Mail Center owner Matt Sater, The post More break-ins reported in Palm Springs area appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person injured in Thousand Palms shooting

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has confirmed it has launched an investigation into a shooting in Thousand Palms Sunday night. Deputies at the scene said the incident was reported around 9:00 p.m. off of El Centro Way and Desert Moon Drive.   One male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies The post One person injured in Thousand Palms shooting appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
z1077fm.com

2-YEAR-OLD LEFT UNATTENDED ESCAPES 29 PALMS HOME

Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a found 2-year-old child found the child had been left unattended. On Wednesday (July 21), Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Galleta Avenue in Twentynine Palms for a found child. Citizens had found a two-year-old child and took it upon themselves to help and return the child home. When they went to the child’s home, they found no one home. The child opened the unlocked door, and after getting no response from inside, they called law enforcement. When law enforcement arrived, the citizens helped to change the child’s dirty diaper.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
z1077fm.com

‘UP CLOSE’ SHOW HIGHLIGHTS: TWENTYNINE PALMS ANIMAL CARE SUPERVISOR RICK BOYD OFFERS TIPS AND INSIGHT ON PETS AND DESERT WILDLIFE

Last Friday’s “Up Close” Show featured Gary Daigneault’s interview with Rick Boyd, the animal control supervisor for Twentynine Palms. And after two local tragic animal hoarding stories just this month, plus the threat of high temperatures, we’ve got critters on the cranium. Twentynine Palms Animal...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
mynewsla.com

Fatal Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured on Route 79

One person and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash on state Route 79 in San Jacinto Tuesday. The crash occurred at 9 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Gilman Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, one vehicle overturned, and...
SAN JACINTO, CA
KTLA

Man dies after tumble over Big Falls: SBSD

A man died and a woman was injured after they dropped from the middle to the lower falls of Big Falls Sunday, requiring a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department helicopter to help them. The man, a 43-year-old Hemet resident, and the woman, a 43-year-old Riverside resident, fell about 20...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

LOCAL DEPUTY CREDITED WITH SAVING A MAN’S LIFE IN YUCCA VALLEY

Quick thinking by a responding Sheriff’s Deputy is credited with saving an Indio man’s life in Yucca Valley Saturday (July 23). According to a Sheriff’s release, at about 12:55 p.m. local deputies responded to a medical emergency at a residence in the 7700 block of Victor Vista. Anthony David Gonsalves, 38, was found lying on the bedroom floor unconscious and not breathing. As deputies ran inside, they were told that Gonsalves had used Cocaine that had possibly been laced with Fentanyl. Deputies found him blue and with no pulse. Sheriff’s Deputy Raul Quiroz immediately started life-saving measures by administering Narcan. Still with no pulse evident, Quiroz then began CPR and completed three full rounds before Gonsalves finally began gasping for air. Shortly after, County paramedics arrived and continued to administer medical aid. Gonsalves regained consciousness and was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker rescue at Cross Loop Trail in Palm Desert

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a hiker rescue in Palm Desert Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire responded to the Cross Loop Trail around 3:00 p.m. and the sheriff's department deployed a helicopter to help crews on the ground hoist the hiker to safety. Officials said the hiker was moderately injured and taken to the The post Hiker rescue at Cross Loop Trail in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two people fall about 20 feet and one of them dies in Forest Falls

Two people fell about 20 feet, and one of them died, during an incident in Forest Falls in the San Bernardino National Forest on July 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 3:20 p.m., the San Bernardino County Fire Department requested the assistance of Sheriff's Aviation...
FOREST FALLS, CA
z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY PLANNING COMMISSION’S AGENDA HAS TWO ITEMS

First on the agenda, is a request to reduce the front setback from 50′ to 25′ at 54615 Navajo Trail. The Planning Commission finds the setback request is subject to CEQA review, and staff will proceed with documentation. Additionally, the Commission will hear and review a private land development update report. Tonight’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Yucca Room of the Yucca Valley Community Center at 57090 29 Palms Highway, Yucca Valley The meeting will also be on Zoom.
KESQ News Channel 3

2 people injured in early morning shooting in Coachella

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said two people were shot and injured in Coachella early Sunday morning. Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station were in the area of Las Lunas Avenue and Mesa Court just before 2:00 a.m. when they heard gunshots and were contacted by two victims that were struck by gunfire. A woman The post 2 people injured in early morning shooting in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Two People Shot in Coachella

A man and a woman were shot and injured in Coachella Sunday. The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. near Las Lunas Avenue and Mesa Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy. Authorities said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
COACHELLA, CA
z1077fm.com

TWO BLOOD DRIVES THIS MORNING IN 29 PALMS

Two blood drives are happening today in Twentynine Palms in a continued effort to raise critically low supplies here in the Morongo Basin. Lifestream Blood Bank will be at the Morongo Basin Community Health Center from 10 AM to 3PM today, and in the afternoon, there will be a second drive at Little Church of the Desert on Adobe Road from 1PM to 6PM.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA

