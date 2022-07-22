ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero Directing Biopic on Romero's 'Night of the Living Dead'

By Lacy Long
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Nicotero and his production company Monster Agency Productions have partnered with Jimmy Miller’s Mosaic to create a movie about the making of George Romero’s 1968 horror zombie film, Night of the Living Dead, Deadline reports. The film is known for defining the zombie film genre even...

