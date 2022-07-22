Bridge over I-94 closing for several weeks in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A bridge over I-94 in Jackson County is closing soon for around three weeks. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the Sandstone...www.mlive.com
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A bridge over I-94 in Jackson County is closing soon for around three weeks. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the Sandstone...www.mlive.com
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 0