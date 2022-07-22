Postcards from Ukraine: Putin repeating Stalin's 1930s Terror-Famine in Ukraine

This is the time of year when tomatoes glisten in neatly labeled jars waiting to pop their vacuum-sealed lids. Cucumbers cool in vinegar baths as pickles in the making. American gardens unleash their bounty anticipating winter.

From my earliest conversations with Yehor, his face lights up with stories of his Granny, who is still in Ukraine. As a boy, they would board a bus and head north of Dniepro into the country to harvest the tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes and onions that were planted during the spring in their garden allotment. They loaded bags, trooped back to the bus stop then headed home to preserve the abundance, preparing for winter.

Yehor’s great-granny was held in a German concentration camp during World War II. As reparation, she was deeded a plot of land called a “horod” to grow fruits and vegetables for her family where three generations later, a tow-headed boy struggled to keep up with his grandma.

Great-Granny grew up with stories of the Holodomor, the Terror-Famine of 1932-33 when Joseph Stalin systematically starved between four and seven million Ukrainian “kulaks,” peasants who resisted Russian control.

At the time, 80% of Ukrainian citizens were farmers, feeding their families and Russia. In an effort to suppress a Ukrainian uprising against collectivization and independence, Stalin systematically starved to death the very people who fed his Russian citizens at an estimated rate of 28,000 per day. Historians define the horror as a holocaust, but one that is little known.

Ukraine is blessed with rich soil, long summer days, and temperate weather; the perfect conditions for raising crops. Last year, the country produced 45 million tons of wheat, corn and barley to be consumed by people and livestock around the world. The country is truly an international breadbasket.

Until recently.

Russians are not only blockading the export of 20 million tons of grain from Ukrainian ports, but they are strafing the fields with incendiary bombs, scorching thousands of grain-producing acres.

This year, Granny isn’t going to her horod. It’s too dangerous. Her friends are not canning produce in anticipation of the closing of the year. There are no backyards for gardens. Winter is coming.

Is history repeating itself? Are the amber waves of grain blacker than Vladimir Putin’s heart? Are the canning jars silent in Ukraine?

Consider a visit to bulava.org.

Cheri L. Sheridan is a resident of Hertford.